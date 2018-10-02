Latest Headlines
Continuing rise in property sales

The number of property sales in Cyprus continued to rise in September with the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry Offices across the Republic up 14 per cent compared with September 2017.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Tuesday 2nd October 2018 • Filed Under

Cyprus property sales continue to riseDURING September 2018, the number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus rose 14% compared to September 2017 according to official figures published earlier today by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Property sales have been rising for 17 consecutive months and this September rise follows a rise of 14% in August, 21% in July and 2% in June.

During September a total of 687 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices, compared with the 602 deposited in September 2017.

Although sales in Famagusta fell 21% compared with September 2017, they rose in all the other districts. In percentage terms Nicosia led the way with sales rising by 36% followed by Limassol, where sales rose by 24%, while sales in Larnaca and Paphos rose by 13% and 3% respectively.

Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia201772
73
79
801181621247687117170306
2018146 96
126
117
153
146
176
91
118
Famagusta201721
1940
29
3846
5947575152169
201848 52
40
 5279
61
61
50
 45
Larnaca2017102
100113
69
11996
10388107 111151181
2018112 99
116
 83113
133
112
94
 121
Limassol2017132
177232
192
298304
289201203306321532
2018225 256
314
 246282
338
314
262
 251
Paphos201796
87162
136
183235
184160148183212349
2018164 163
172
 157201
180
233
156
 152
Totals2017423
456626
506
756843
739572 602 768906 1537
2018695 666768 655828858896653687

Property sales – year to date

Between January and September 2018 sales have increased by 21% with the number of sale contracts deposited rising to 6,706 compared to 5,523 deposited during the same period last year.

So far this year sales in Famagusta have risen 37% and sales in Nicosia have risen 34%, while sales in Limassol, Paphos, and Larnaca have risen 24%, 13% and 10% respectively.

(The sales figures include an unknown number of properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructurings, etc.)

