Continuing rise in property sales

DURING September 2018, the number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus rose 14% compared to September 2017 according to official figures published earlier today by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Property sales have been rising for 17 consecutive months and this September rise follows a rise of 14% in August, 21% in July and 2% in June.

During September a total of 687 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices, compared with the 602 deposited in September 2017.

Although sales in Famagusta fell 21% compared with September 2017, they rose in all the other districts. In percentage terms Nicosia led the way with sales rising by 36% followed by Limassol, where sales rose by 24%, while sales in Larnaca and Paphos rose by 13% and 3% respectively.

Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2017 72

73

79

80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 2018 146 96

126

117

153

146

176

91

118

Famagusta 2017 21

19 40

29

38 46

59 47 57 51 52 169 2018 48 52

40

52 79

61

61

50

45 Larnaca 2017 102

100 113

69

119 96

103 88 107 111 151 181 2018 112 99

116

83 113

133

112

94

121 Limassol 2017 132

177 232

192

298 304

289 201 203 306 321 532 2018 225 256

314

246 282

338

314

262

251 Paphos 2017 96

87 162

136

183 235

184 160 148 183 212 349 2018 164 163

172

157 201

180

233

156

152 Totals 2017 423

456 626

506

756 843

739 572 602 768 906 1537 2018 695 666 768 655 828 858 896 653 687

Property sales – year to date

Between January and September 2018 sales have increased by 21% with the number of sale contracts deposited rising to 6,706 compared to 5,523 deposited during the same period last year.

So far this year sales in Famagusta have risen 37% and sales in Nicosia have risen 34%, while sales in Limassol, Paphos, and Larnaca have risen 24%, 13% and 10% respectively.

(The sales figures include an unknown number of properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructurings, etc.)