Flood of foreclosure letters

Phileleftheros reports that during the second quarter of 2018 banks sent almost double the number of letters warning borrowers that they intend to foreclose compared to the first quarter.

By: Nigel Howarth
Cyprus foreclosure lettersTHE NUMBER of warning letters sent by banks warning borrowers they intend to foreclosure doubled in the second quarter of 2018, Phileleftheros reported on Monday.

It said banks sent a total of 1496 letters in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 792 in the first quarter and that the number of letters was also is the highest since 2015 when the legislation came into force.

Of the 6,869 properties for which foreclosure notifications have been sent since the third quarter of 2015, only 214 or 3.11% of properties had been sold in the first auction by June 2018.

No primary homes were sold in the second quarter, but 13 houses/apartments ready or under construction, two commercial properties and eight plots of land were sold.

Central Bank figures show that in the second quarter 317 warning letters concerned commercial properties – compared to 143 in the first quarter.

A total of 41 letters were sent for primary homes/apartments, up from 35, and 196 (up from 121) for plots of land. Furthermore 769 letters were sent for rural plots (up from 422) – and a letter was also sent for a hotel.

