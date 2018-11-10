453 new homes in August

THE TOTAL number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during August 2018 stood at 415 compared with the 410 authorised during August 2017; a rise of 1.2% and providing for the construction of 453 new homes according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Compared to August 2017, the total value of all building permits rose by 287.2% to reach €349.7 million and their total area rose by 74.5% to reach 148.4 thousand square metres.

During August 2018, building permits were issued for:

Residential buildings – 285 permits

Community buildings – 1 permit

Non-residential buildings – 75 permits

Civil engineering projects – 16 permits

Division of plots of land – 32 permits

Road construction – 6 permits

The 285 residential building permits approved in August provided for the construction of 453 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 226 single houses (compared with 240 in August 2017) and 59 multiple housing units such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes (compared with 62 in August 2017).

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2017

(Dwellings) 2018

(Dwellings) Increase/

Decrease %age

Change January 381 476 95 24.9% February 383 431 48 12.5% March 412 467 55 13.3% April 289 418 129 49.6% May

424 541 117 26.6% June

381 506 125 32.8% July

537

632

95

17.7%

August

244

453

209

85.7%

Totals 3,051 3,924 873 28.6%

Of those 453 new residential homes, 167 are scheduled for Limassol 151 for Nicosia, 106 for Larnaca, 19 for Paphos and 10 for Famagusta.

During the first eight months of 2018, 4,114 building permits were issued compared to the 3,772 issued in the same period last year; an increase of 9.1%. The total value of these permits rose by 46.9% and their total area by 30.3%.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.