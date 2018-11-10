453 new homes in August

THE TOTAL number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during August 2018 stood at 415 compared with the 410 authorised during August 2017; a rise of 1.2% and providing for the construction of 453 new homes according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.
Compared to August 2017, the total value of all building permits rose by 287.2% to reach €349.7 million and their total area rose by 74.5% to reach 148.4 thousand square metres.
During August 2018, building permits were issued for:
- Residential buildings – 285 permits
- Community buildings – 1 permit
- Non-residential buildings – 75 permits
- Civil engineering projects – 16 permits
- Division of plots of land – 32 permits
- Road construction – 6 permits
The 285 residential building permits approved in August provided for the construction of 453 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 226 single houses (compared with 240 in August 2017) and 59 multiple housing units such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes (compared with 62 in August 2017).
Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)
|Month
|2017
(Dwellings)
|2018
(Dwellings)
|Increase/
Decrease
|%age
Change
|January
|381
|476
|95
|24.9%
|February
|383
|431
|48
|12.5%
|March
|412
|467
|55
|13.3%
|April
|289
|418
|129
|49.6%
|May
|424
|541
|117
|26.6%
|June
|381
|506
|125
|32.8%
|July
|537
|632
|95
|17.7%
|August
|244
|453
|209
|85.7%
|Totals
|3,051
|3,924
|873
|28.6%
Of those 453 new residential homes, 167 are scheduled for Limassol 151 for Nicosia, 106 for Larnaca, 19 for Paphos and 10 for Famagusta.
During the first eight months of 2018, 4,114 building permits were issued compared to the 3,772 issued in the same period last year; an increase of 9.1%. The total value of these permits rose by 46.9% and their total area by 30.3%.
According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.
Why oh why do they keep approving more and more building when Agents can`t even sell the ones built. We have been trying to sell a Town House for years and the complex has only 2 of 14 occupied or owned ?
