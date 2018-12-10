Small rise in November property sales

THE NUMBER of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the Republic of Cyprus during November 2018 rose by 2 per cent compared to November 2017 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Property sales have been rising for 19 consecutive months and November’s rise of 2% follows rises of 6% in October, 14% in September and 14% in August.

During November a total of 925 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices, compared with the 906 deposited in November 2017.

Of those 925 contracts, 497 (53.7%) were for properties purchased by Cypriots and 428 (46.3%) were for properties purchased by non-Cypriots; 143 by EU citizens and 285 by third country nationals.

The figures show a continuing improvement in the economic conditions, coupled with government incentives designed to boost property sales and drive foreign investment.

Although sales in Famagusta fell by 10% and those in Nicosia and Larnaca each fell by 5% compared with November 2017, they rose by 8% in Paphos and 7% in Limassol.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2017 72

73

79

80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 2018 146 96

126

117

153

146

176

91

118

145

161 Famagusta 2017 21

19 40

29

38 46

59 47 57 51 52 169 2018 48 52

40

52 79

61

61

50

45 57 47 Larnaca 2017 102

100 113

69

119 96

103 88 107 111 151 181 2018 112 99

116

83 113

133

112

94

121 116 143 Limassol 2017 132

177 232

192

298 304

289 201 203 306 321 532 2018 225 256

314

246 282

338

314

262

251 289 344 Paphos 2017 96

87 162

136

183 235

184 160 148 183 212 349 2018 164 163

172

157 201

180

233

156

152 204 230 Totals 2017 423

456 626

506

756 843

739 572 602 768 906 1537 2018 695 666 768 655 828 858 896 653 687 811 925

Property sales – year to date

During the first eleven months of 2018 sales have increased by 17% with the number of sale contracts deposited rising to 8,442 compared with the 7,197 deposited during the same period last year.

So far this year sales in Famagusta have risen 29% and sales in Nicosia have risen 27% Meanwhile sales in Limassol, Paphos, and Larnaca have risen 18%, 13% and 7% respectively.

An unknown number of sales resulted from properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructuring agreements, etc. and their subsequent sale.

Although the number of properties acquired and subsequently sold by the banks are not recorded separately, it’s been reported that the Bank of Cyprus’ Real Estate Management Unit (REMU) increased the real estate under management by 1,057 during the first nine months of 2018.

Furthermore, at the end of September 2018, the BoC’s balance sheet had 557 housing properties worth €163 million, 226 offices and other commercial properties worth €221 million, 56 manufacturing units worth €81 million, nine hotels (€37 million), 1,505 plots of land (€585 million), three golf courses (€265 million) and 61 buildings under construction (€78 million).

Overseas property sales

According to the Department’s statistics, a total of 428 property sale contracts were deposited by non-Cypriots during November 2018. Of those 143 (33.4%) were deposited by EU citizens and the remaining 285 (66.6%) by non-EU citizens.

Paphos remains the most popular district with the overseas market with the number of property sales contracts deposited reaching 166, while Limassol recorded 148, Larnaca 50, Famagusta 33 and Nicosia 20.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2018

District Source Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia EU 10 8 9 10

9

8

11

5

10

8

7 Non-EU 10 4 13

14 9 15

10 2 11 11 13 Total 20 12 22 24 18 23 21 7 21 19 20 Famagusta EU 15 24 8

12 19 16 20 9 0 7 11 Non-EU 36 10 14

28 26 18 23 12 24 14 50 Total 51 34 22 40 45 34 43 21 24 21 61 Larnaca EU 9 9 9

6 9 20

15 11 15 13 11 Non-EU 43 46 40

36 49 52 56 36 46 57 50 Total 52 55 49 42 58 72 71 47 61 70 61 Limassol EU 15 17 32

17 19 22 25

24 11 27 38 Non-EU 103 87 83

67 94 109 95 64 65 86 110 Total 118 104 115 84 113 131 120 88 76 113 148 Paphos EU 41 58 55

49 70 60 79 55 49 91 74 Non-EU 105 97 74

87 88 65 92 53 71 89 92 Total 146 155 129 136 158 125 171 108 120 180 166 Totals EU 90 116 113

94 126 126 150 104 85 146 143 Non-EU 297 244 224

232 266 259 276 167 217 257 285 TOTAL 387 360 337 326 392 385 426 271 302 403 428

During the first eleven months of 2018, a total of 4,017 sales contracts were deposited by overseas buyers, with 1,293 (32.2%) deposited by EU nationals and 2,724 (67.8%) by non-EU nationals.

Limassol remains most popular place for non-EU citizens, while Paphos is favoured by the majority of EU citizens.

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2018

Year Overseas Sales Domestic Sales Percentage

Overseas Sales Total

Sales 2000 450 12,214 3.6% 12,664 2001 1,207 12,849 8.6% 14,056 2002 2,548 14,111 15.3% 16,659 2003 3,981 15,294 20.7% 19,275 2004 5,384 11,947 31.1% 17,331 2005 6,485 10,106 39.1% 16,591 2006 8,355 8,598 49.3% 16,953 2007 11,281 9,964 53.1% 21,245 2008 6,636 8,031 45.2% 14,667 2009 1,761 6,409 21.6% 8,170 2010 2,030 6,568 23.6% 8,598 2011 1,652 5,366 23.5% 7,018 2012 1,476 4,793 23.5% 6,269 2013 1,017 2,750 27.0% 3,767 2014 1,193 3,334 26.4% 4,527 2015 1,349 3,603 27.2% 4,952 2016

1,813 5,250 25.7% 7,063 2017

2,406 6,328 27.5% 8,734 2018 (Nov)

4,017 4,425 47.6% 8,442 Totals

65,041 151,940 30.0% 216,981