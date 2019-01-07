December property sales crash

ACCORDING to the Department of Lands and Surveys the number of property sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices in the Republic during December 2018 fell 48 per cent compared to December 2017.

The fall follows nineteen consecutive months of increasing sales. Could it be an omen of what is to come in 2019?

During December a total of 800 contracts were deposited at Land Registry offices for the sale of commercial and residential properties and land compared with 1,537 in December 2017; a fall of 48 per cent.

Of those 800 contracts, 450 (43.8%) were for properties purchased by Cypriots and 350 (56.3%) were for properties purchased by non-Cypriots; 135 by EU citizens and 215 by third country nationals.

Sales fell in all districts. In percentage terms, Famagusta saw sales fall by 73%, Nicosia fell 57%, while sales in Limassol fell 45%. Meanwhile Paphos and Larnaca saw sales falling by 43% and 34% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2017/2018 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2017 72

73

79

80 118 162 124 76 87 117 170 306 2018 146 96

126

117

153

146

176

91

118

145

161 131 Famagusta 2017 21

19 40

29

38 46

59 47 57 51 52 169 2018 48 52

40

52 79

61

61

50

45 57 47 46 Larnaca 2017 102

100 113

69

119 96

103 88 107 111 151 181 2018 112 99

116

83 113

133

112

94

121 116 143 103 Limassol 2017 132

177 232

192

298 304

289 201 203 306 321 532 2018 225 256

314

246 282

338

314

262

251 289 344 290 Paphos 2017 96

87 162

136

183 235

184 160 148 183 212 349 2018 164 163

172

157 201

180

233

156

152 204 230 230 Totals 2017 423

456 626

506

756 843

739 572 602 768 906 1537 2018 695 666 768 655 828 858 896 653 687 811 925 800

Annual 2018 property sales figures

Despite the crash in December, the total number of sales during 2018 were the highest on record since 2008, when 14,667 properties were sold.

With the exception of Larnaca, where sales remained steady, they rose in all the other districts. Nicosia, the island’s capital and major business centre, saw sales rise by 10%, while sales in Limassol, a commercial centre and port, rose 8%. Annual sales in Paphos and Famagusta rose 5% and 2% respectively.

Overseas property sales

According to the Department’s statistics, a total of 350 property sale contracts were deposited by non-Cypriots during December 2018 of which 135 (38.6%) were deposited by EU citizens and the remaining 215 (61.4%) by non-EU citizens.

Paphos remains the most popular district with the overseas market with the number of property sales contracts deposited during reaching 170, while Limassol recorded 89, Larnaca 51, Nicosia 23 and Famagusta 17.

Over the course of 2018 a total of 4,367 contracts for the sale of property to overseas buyers were deposited of which 1,428 were deposited by EU citizens and the remaining 2,939 by non-EU citizens.

Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2018

District Source Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia EU 10 8 9 10 9 8 11 5 10 8 7 15 Non-EU 10 4 13 14 9 15

10 2 11 11 13 8 Total 20 12 22 24 18 23 21 7 21 19 20 23 Famagusta EU 15 24 8 12 19 16 20 9 0 7 13 8 Non-EU 36 10 14 28 26 18 23 12 24 14 20 9 Total 51 34 22 40 45 34 43 21 24 21 33 17 Larnaca EU 9 9 9 6 9 20 15 11 15 13 11 19 Non-EU 43 46 40 36 49 52 56 36 46 57 50 32 Total 52 55 49 42 58 72 71 47 61 70 61 51 Limassol EU 15 17 32 17 19 22 25 24 11 27 38 20 Non-EU 103 87 83 67 94 109 95 64 65 86 110 69 Total 118 104 115 84 113 131 120 88 76 113 148 89 Paphos EU 41 58 55 49 70 60 79 55 49 91 74 73 Non-EU 105 97 74 87 88 65 92 53 71 89 92 97 Total 146 155 129 136 158 125 171 108 120 180 166 170 Totals EU 90 116 113 94 126 126 150 104 85 146 143 135 Non-EU 297 244 224 232 266 259 276 167 217 257 285 215 TOTAL 387 360 337 326 392 385 426 271 302 403 428 350

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2018

Year Overseas Sales Domestic Sales Percentage

Overseas Sales Total

Sales 2000 450 12,214 3.6% 12,664 2001 1,207 12,849 8.6% 14,056 2002 2,548 14,111 15.3% 16,659 2003 3,981 15,294 20.7% 19,275 2004 5,384 11,947 31.1% 17,331 2005 6,485 10,106 39.1% 16,591 2006 8,355 8,598 49.3% 16,953 2007 11,281 9,964 53.1% 21,245 2008 6,636 8,031 45.2% 14,667 2009 1,761 6,409 21.6% 8,170 2010 2,030 6,568 23.6% 8,598 2011 1,652 5,366 23.5% 7,018 2012 1,476 4,793 23.5% 6,269 2013 1,017 2,750 27.0% 3,767 2014 1,193 3,334 26.4% 4,527 2015 1,349 3,603 27.2% 4,952 2016

1,813 5,250 25.7% 7,063 2017

2,406 6,328 27.5% 8,734 2018

4,367 4,875 47.3% 9,242 Totals

65,391 152,390 30.0% 217,781

Note: Last year the Department of Lands & Surveys published a notice on its website advising that the sales statistics presented for foreign buyers had been modified following improvements to the method of coding. As a consequence, readers must not compare the number of properties sold to foreigners in 2018 with sales figures published for previous years. ((Unfortunately the Department of Lands and Surveys has not made available details of these modifications.)