Latest Headlines
Property: trust the numbers not the rumoursEU citizenship schemes need full transparencyPissouri landslide MP plans after-dark visitEC closes infringement case on Limni projectAyia Napa golf course plans rejected

EU citizenship schemes need full transparency

Cyprus has been told that all EU citizenship schemes need to have full transparency and Brussels has deployed experts to ensure these schemes prevent tax evasion, money laundering and security threats

By: Editorial
Published: Tuesday 29th January 2019 • Filed Under

Cyprus told EU citizenship schemes need full transparencyBRUSSELS has deployed experts to establish fully transparent rules on the granting of EU citizenship by member states, in order to avoid tax evasion, money laundering or security threats, said European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen.

Katainen’s Cyprus visit comes in the wake of a Commission report that singled out countries like Cyprus for having a rather opaque invest citizenship scheme that offered little data on those who receive passports for a minimum €2 million investment.

Malta, Cyprus and Bulgaria are the only members of the 28-member bloc which run schemes selling citizenship, while 20 states, including those three, sell residence permits. Bulgaria has implied it will stop its passport scheme.

“I know the issue is very hot in some countries and some countries may find it disturbing that other member states or the Commission are talking about this issue,” Katainen told a media conference in Nicosia.

“I think that pragmatism is the best way to look at the issue.”

“Everyone knows that all European citizens have enormous opportunities. No matter what nationality you have, as long as you have an EU nationality, you have the right to do almost anything you want in our Union,” he added.

That is why, Katainen pointed out “we need to make sure that we know who the people in our Union are”.

He said that there have been incidents where providing citizenship to somebody has caused some security issues or encouraged tax evasion or had other negative implications.

“We have established an expert group to consider how to create fully transparent rules in order to know, who we are and who has the right to get a citizenship.”

Katainen said the EU cannot exist without security, trust or transparency and we are all against tax evasion, money laundering or security threats.

DISY President Averof Neophytou said Cyprus will cooperate with the European Commission “to find the way to improve our criteria in order on the one hand for investments to continue and on the other to have in practice such criteria that will make our friends in Europe feel comfortable with our scheme.”

“We want to make sure that whoever gets Cypriot citizenship is not someone who has committed money laundering,” he added.

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

SELECTED REPORTS

Back to top