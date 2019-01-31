Latest Headlines
617 new homes in OctoberProperty: trust the numbers not the rumoursEU citizenship schemes need full transparencyPissouri landslide MP plans after-dark visitEC closes infringement case on Limni project

617 new homes in October

Building permits for the construction of 617 new homes in Cyprus were authorised during October 2018; an increase of 13.6 percent compared with the corresponding month in 2017.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Thursday 31st January 2019 • Filed Under

Cyprus: 617 new homes in OctoberTHE TOTAL number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during October 2018 stood at 630 compared with the 536 authorised during October 2017; a rise of 17.5% and provided for the construction of 617 new homes according to official figures published by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Compared to October 2017, the total value of all building permits fell by 3.6% to €160.5 million and their total area fell by 2.9% to 188.0 thousand square metres.

During October 2018, building permits were issued for:

  • Residential buildings – 426 permits
  • Non-residential buildings – 110 permits
  • Civil engineering projects – 28 permits
  • Division of plots of land – 50 permits
  • Road construction – 16 permits

The 426 residential building permits approved in October provided for the construction of 617 new homes (dwellings) comprising 275 single houses and 342 multiple housing units such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)

Month2017 (Dwellings)2018 (Dwellings)Increase/Decrease%age Change
January3814769524.9%
February3834314812.5%
March4124675513.3%
April28941812949.6%
May
42454111726.6%
June
38150612532.8%
July5376329517.7%
August24445320985.7%
September36257621159.1%
October5436177413.6%
Totals3,9565,1171,16129.3%

Of those 617 new homes, 222 were approved for Nicosia, 154 for Larnaca, 144 for Limassol, 56 for Famagusta and 41 for Paphos.

During the period January – October 2018, 5,332 building permits were issued compared to 4,817 in the corresponding period in 2017; an increase of 10.7%, while their total value and area increased by 38.1% and 27.0% respectively.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

SELECTED REPORTS

Back to top