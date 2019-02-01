Property sales continue to rise

CYPRUS property sales continued to rise in January, with the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices in the Republic rising by 10 per cent compared to the same month last year.

With the exception of December 2018, when sales fell by 48 per cent due to the rush to buy land in December 2017 before the government introduced VAT on land sales, the number of property sales has increased for the 21 consecutive months.

January 2019 saw a total of 766 contracts deposited at Land Registry offices for the sale of commercial and residential properties and land compared with 695 in January 2018; a rise of 10 per cent.

The figures show a continuing improvement in the economic conditions, together with government incentives designed to boost property sales and drive foreign investment. Unemployment is also falling; down to 8.8 per cent in December 2018 from almost 17 per cent in 2013. (Across the EU 28 the unemployment rate stood at 6.6 per cent in December 2018.)

Property sales up in all districts

In percentage terms, Paphos lead the way with sales up 14 per cent followed by Limassol, where sales rose by 12 per cent. Meanwhile sales in both Nicosia and Famagusta rose by 10 per cent, while sales in Larnaca rose by 2 per cent.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2018 146 96 126 117 153 146 176 91 118 145 161 131 2019 161 Famagusta 2018 48 52 40 52 79 61 61 50 45 57 47 48 2019 53 Larnaca 2018 112 99 116 83 113 133 112 94 121 116 143 103 2019 114 Limassol 2018 225 256 314 246 282 338 314 262 251 289 344 290 2019 251 Paphos 2018 164 163 172 157 201 180 233 156 152 204 230 230 2019 187 Totals 2018 695 666 768 655 828 858 896 653 687 811 925 800 2019 766