Property sales continue to rise

The number of property sales in Cyprus continued to rise in January 2019 compared to the numbers sold in January 2018 according to official figures published today by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Friday 1st February 2019 • Filed Under

Cyprus property salesCYPRUS property sales continued to rise in January, with the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices in the Republic rising by 10 per cent compared to the same month last year.

With the exception of December 2018, when sales fell by 48 per cent due to the rush to buy land in December 2017 before the government introduced VAT on land sales, the number of property sales has increased for the 21 consecutive months.

January 2019 saw a total of 766 contracts deposited at Land Registry offices for the sale of commercial and residential properties and land compared with 695 in January 2018; a rise of 10 per cent.

The figures show a continuing improvement in the economic conditions, together with government incentives designed to boost property sales and drive foreign investment. Unemployment is also falling; down to 8.8 per cent in December 2018 from almost 17 per cent in 2013. (Across the EU 28 the unemployment rate stood at 6.6 per cent in December 2018.)

Property sales up in all districts

In percentage terms, Paphos lead the way with sales up 14 per cent followed by Limassol, where sales rose by 12 per cent. Meanwhile sales in both Nicosia and Famagusta rose by 10 per cent, while sales in Larnaca rose by 2 per cent.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia20181469612611715314617691118145161131
2019161
Famagusta2018485240527961615045574748
201953
Larnaca2018112991168311313311294121116143103
2019114
Limassol2018225256314246282338314262251289344290
2019251
Paphos2018164163172157201180233156152204230230
2019187
Totals2018695666768655828858896653687811925800
2019766

  • pils says:
    February 1, 2019 at 21:20

    Good news that property sales are increasing in Paphos area overall, but regions of Paphos i.e Peyia are flat or non existent. Sales in Peyia from 2013 to 2016 via independent report was 54 sales in 3 years. Has Peyia improved sales from 2016. With reports of increased new development projects in Peyia and some surrounding areas not all regions of Paphos is looking rosy.

    Ed: Unfortunately the Department of Lands & Surveys does nor provide an analysis of sales in specific areas of the districts.

