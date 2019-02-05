Latest Headlines
Larnaca high-rise developments planned

Larnaca may soon be joining Limassol, Paphos and Nicosia in the high-rise towers club, providing that the application for a town planning permit is approved by the Larnaca Municipality

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Tuesday 5th February 2019 • Filed Under

PHILELEFTHEROS has reported that Larnaca may soon be getting an 83 metre, 30 storey high-rise building assuming its construction is given the go-ahead by the Larnaca Municipality.

The Larnaca Municipal Engineer, Toulla Angelidou, provided an analysis of applications received for high-rise buildings in the Municipality.

Between 2016 until today, licences have been granted for the construction of two buildings each of eleven storeys and a 45 metre thirteen storey building.

The following applications have been approved by the Town Planning department and are now pending approval by the Larnaca Municipality:

An 83 metres 30-storey building

A 25-storey building

A 20-storey building

A 15-storey building

Two 13-storey buildings

A 10-storey building

 An 8-storey building

In addition to the above the following applications have been received, which are yet to be reviewed by the Town Planning department:

Two 20-storey buildings

A 30-storey building

Three 10 storey buildings

These applications are planned for buildings between the K Cineplex cinema at Pelloponisou and Potamou Indou and the Larnaca port and in the area to the west of the harbour.

The mayor of Larnaca recently said that applications may be submitted for high-rise buildings along Limassol Avenue (λεωφόροσ λεμεσού), where the construction of 4-5 residential buildings have already been planned.

It seems that the Larnaca seafront may be spared from the plague of high-rise buildings – at least for the time being. According to the Geological Survey Department, building high-rises on Larnaca’s seafront is problematic as the soil cannot take the weight of towering buildings.

