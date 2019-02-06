Latest Headlines
Property sales continue to rise (update)Airbnb-style rental law faces major issueBank of Cyprus sells NPLs to APSLarnaca high-rise developments plannedClouds gathering over the Cyprus economy

Bank of Cyprus sells NPLs to APS

The Bank of Cyprus has sold non-performing loans (NPLs) amounting to some €34 million to APS, part of the APS Holdings group, which is also handling the Hellenic Bank’s portfolio of bad debts.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Wednesday 6th February 2019 • Filed Under

Bank of Cyprus sells NPLs non-performing loansTHE BANK of Cyprus has sold a portfolio of non-performing loans (NPLs), nominally worth €245 million to APS; the distressed debt management company that took over Hellenic Bank’s toxic loans in July 2017.

The portfolio, dubbed ‘Velocity’, has a nominal value of €245 million comprised of mainly small loans to 9,700 borrowers; 8,800 individuals and 900 SMEs.

Velocity has a net asset value of €33.7 million following the bank’s decision to write down some 86% of the loans considered to be non-recoverable and not serviced for five years.

Last August the bank offloaded bad debts and NPLs amounting to €2.8 billion to Apollo Global Management in a project dubbed Helix’.

Bad loans account for some 37 per cent of the bank’s total loan portfolio, and it aims to reduce its level of NPLs to 26 per cent by next year

The Bank of Cyprus has said that €900 million worth of its loans are eligible for the government’s ‘Estia’ scheme, which plans to subsidise the recovery of NPLs in cases where a primary residence has been used as loan collateral.

Restructured NPLs amounting to €600 million will be reclassified by BoC as performing loans by the end of this year after they complete their one-year probationary period as required by the European Banking Authority.

Submit a comment


We will not share your e-mail - see our privacy policy

Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

SELECTED REPORTS

Back to top