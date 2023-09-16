Facebook
Linkedin
RSS
Twitter
Youtube
Home
About
Wealth Warning
Free Publications
Weather Forecast
Contact
Privacy & cookies policy
Search
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors
-
28th September 2023
Facebook
Linkedin
RSS
Twitter
Youtube
Search
Home
About
News
Latest News
New Jointly-Owned Buildings law in Parliament
Prices ‘escalating beyond traditional expectations’
Analysis reveals Limassol top of the props
Sales
Property sales reach €0.5bn in Limassol in Q2 2023
Sales to non-EU citizens reach one third of total sales
Rise in sales starting to slow
Prices
Prices ‘escalating beyond traditional expectations’
Analysis reveals Limassol top of the props
Index of prices & rental values Q2 2023
Investment
Analysis reveals Limassol top of the props
Are new homes more compelling than resales?
New Homes: Best investment in the property market today?!
Statistics
Apartment blocks offset decrease in total projects
Cyprus house sales highest increase in EU in 2022
House price index up 5.9% year-on-year
Title Deeds
100,000 still waiting for Title Deeds
Held hostage by struggle to get title deeds
An end to trapped buyers in the works
Jointly Owned Buildings