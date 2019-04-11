EU reports Cyprus house prices up 3.5 per cent

HOUSE prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 4.2% in both the euro area and the EU in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. The figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Compared with the third quarter of 2018, house prices rose by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Among EU Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases in house prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 were recorded in Slovenia (+18.2%), Latvia (+11.8%) and Czechia (+9.9%), while prices fell in Italy (-0.6%).

Compared with the previous quarter, the highest increases were recorded in Slovenia (+6.5%), Latvia (+4.3%) and Malta (+3.8%), while decreases were observed in Denmark (-1.7%), Belgium (-0.5%), United Kingdom (-0.4%), Sweden (-0.2%), Italy (-0.2%) and France (-0.2%).

Eurostat reports the annual increase in house prices recorded in Cyprus in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 1.6 per cent, and a 3.5 percent increase over the previous quarter.

Further reading

Eurostat newsrelease 61/2019 – 11 April 2019