Alpha Bank loses Swiss Franc loan court action

THE ALPHA BANK recently failed in its court action against a British national, ‘xxx Johnson’, who it accused of failing to comply with the obligations of his Swiss Franc loan agreement concluded with the bank in August 2008.
(Regular readers will recall that in 2016 the Cyprus Consumer Protection Service (CCPS) fined Alpha Bank Cyprus €250,000 for its business practices relating to mortgage agreements.)
In his defence, Johnson argued that the loan agreement was unenforceable as the Alpha Bank ‘forced’ him into the Swiss Franc loan agreement and, by failing to explain the risks associated with foreign currency loans, the bank violated Article 4(2) of the European Directive 93/13/EEC of the 5th April 2003 on unfair terms in consumer contracts.
One of the witnesses who gave evidence on behalf of the bank who was present when the loan agreement was signed acknowledged that there are risks in foreign currency lending – and pointed out that it’s the bank’s usual practice to explain the risks to borrowers. However, he did not know whether the risks had been explained to Johnson.
Johnson explained that he was not an expert in financial matters and that the bank had advised him to take a Swiss Franc loan because of its low interest rate. All the bank told him that the loan would be for CHF 302,000 repaid with 175 tranches of CHF 2,274.96. At no time did the bank advise him of any risk and, in particular, that his monthly instalments would increase if the Euro depreciated against Swiss Franc.
Furthermore, the bank did not give him enough time to read and understand the loan agreement or the opportunity to discuss it with a lawyer or financial adviser to explain the terms and consequences of a Swiss Franc loan.
The judge agreed that Johnson would be unaware of the inherent risks associated with foreign currency loans and, furthermore, the bank had failed to provide any evidence to the court confirming that it had advised him accordingly.
Following various legal arguments and rulings in related cases (one of which was a judgement of the European Court of Justice), the judge rejected the bank’s claim and awarded costs to Johnson.
Further reading
Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd ν. Johnson κ.α., Αγωγή αρ.: 1267/2012, 29/3/2019 (Court decision – Greek)
Editor’s notes
Although the Larnaca court’s ruling looks positive, Alpha Bank Cyprus may appeal.
This ruling by the Larnaca court does not set a precedent – only rulings by the Supreme Court can set a precedent.
Last month, Greece’s Supreme Court overwhelmingly ruled that some 70,000 who took out loans in Swiss Francs will have to repay them at the current exchange rate. See Swiss franc loan court decision in favour of banks.
Submit a comment
This form collects your name, email and your comment so that we can keep track of the comments placed on the website. For more info check our privacy policy where you will get more info on where, how and why we store your data.
@ Conor, All the best for tomorrow; please give us feedback.
These contracts were deemed abusive throughout the EU and should never be enforced. This case was filed in 2012 and the bank put up a fight. “awarding costs to the defendant” does not mean what it does in the UK, there is no figure given in the judgement.
In the end, the bank will pay court fees and if the defendant is lucky maybe they will scrape back a few hundred pounds. How many thousands did this case cost to defend? How many hearings? How many trips to Cyprus over the 7 years? A prime example of ‘you win your case, but lose outright’ and no punishment to the Cypriot bank.
I pray this is not appealed as that will take another seven years and I wish the Johnsons some peace.
Tomorrow I’m protesting my 13-year case outside ‘A Place in the Sun’ exhibition in London. I’m joined by Pissouri landslide victims and others going through the same Swiss Franc contract cases. There are hundreds going through this very same battle. Very sad.
The views expressed in readers' comments are not necessarily shared by the Cyprus Property News.