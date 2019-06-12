Latest Headlines
Trapped buyers law changes discussedDiscussions completed on Airbnb billBuilding permits for more new homes in CyprusCyprus real estate market review 2018Cyprus in court over waste water management

Discussions completed on Airbnb bill

MPs have completed their discussions on the bill aimed at regulating Airbnb-style short-term property lettings and hope it will go before the plenum of the house before the summer recess.

By: Elias Hazou
Published: Wednesday 12th June 2019 • Filed Under

Discussions completed on Airbnb billLEGISLATORS on Tuesday said they wrapped up discussion of a bill regulating the operation of short-term Airbnb-style properties, and hoped to send it to the plenum before the House breaks for the summer recess in mid-July.

MPs came to a consensus regarding the ease with which individuals should be able to rent out apartments in residential buildings.

There had been two schools of thought on this:

  • Under the first, anyone should be able to rent out their apartment. If subsequently the other residents in the building complain about nuisance, a provision in the law would allow them to file their complaint to the junior ministry for tourism.
  • The other school of thought was that permission to rent out an apartment should be subject to the agreement of a building’s management committee or the majority of the apartment owners.

In the end, MPs decided to go for the former.

As it stands, the bill provides for a three-year transition period to be afforded to current Airbnb renters to acquire a VAT number and comply with safety and health regulations – pre-conditions for registering their properties.

The aim is to create a dedicated registry for short-term self-catering accommodation and then taxing that income, bringing cash into state coffers.

Each property thus registered is to be assigned a number, which will be used in online advertising platforms so that punters may know whether the property in question is registered or not.

The bill covers furnished villas, residences and apartments used for tourism purposes.

Earlier, it was heard in committee that there are approximately 40,000 accommodations across the island being used for short-term rentals that are unlicensed and thus not subject to the legislation governing tourist lodgings.

Submit a comment

This form collects your name, email and your comment so that we can keep track of the comments placed on the website. For more info check our privacy policy where you will get more info on where, how and why we store your data.

 


Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • Text size

SELECTED REPORTS

Back to top