Cyprus property news recovers after attack

I EXPECT that many visitors to ‘Cyprus Property News’ will have noticed that the website was unreliable for several days earlier in the month. My hosting provider thought it was probably due to a DOS or a dDDOS attack that flooded my CPN server with traffic, which eventually resulted in it crashing.

No personal data was stolen or compromised by the attacker(s).

Cyprus Property News is working normally again.

But to avoid any possibility of personal data being stolen by a more sophisticated attack at some future date I decided to cancel my weekly newsletter and deleted my subscriber database.

Cyprus Property News is now hosted on a more robust server and stringent checks have been implemented to identify and deal with any possible future attack.

In addition, I am using a secure protocol (https) to protect against what are known as man-in-the-middle attacks.

For visitors wishing two receive updates on what’s happening in the Cyprus Property market, I have introduced two new facilities:

Push notifications

A push notification is an alert sent to your computer screen that will appear as a small alert style message.

Exactly where this alert message appears on your screen depends on your operating system. Clicking on this alert message will open the relevant page in your web browser.

If you wish to use this notification system, click ‘Continue’ in the banner at the top of the page when you Cyprus Property News.

After subscribing, the bell at the bottom of your browser window allows you to unsubscribe.

Problems?

If you do not see a white banner the blue continue button, I have made a one minute YouTube video that should help. The web browser I used is Google Chrome.

(Although you can do this using other web browsers, the process of setting up the notifications will be different – unfortunately there isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ solution.)

Email notifications

If you wish to receive notifications of articles as they are published by email, enter your email address on the form below and press the subscribe button.

You will be asked to complete your subscription request and finally confirm your subscription in the email you receive from Google’s Feedburner service.

