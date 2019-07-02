Latest Headlines
June saw Cyprus property sales slump

The number of Cyprus property sales in June fell 17 per cent compared to June 2018 but at the time of publishing we cannot say whether it’s due to a fall in domestic or foreign sales (or both).

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Tuesday 2nd July 2019 • Filed Under

Cyprus property sales slump in JuneHISTORICALLY June has been one of the better months for Cyprus property sales, but not June this year, which saw sales fall by 17 per cent compared with June 2017. Is this an omen of things to come?

According to the official figures published by the Department of Lands & Surveys, the number of property sale contracts deposited at Land Registry offices in the island’s five districts during June 2019 stood at 714 compared to the 858 deposited in June 2018.

As the Department has yet to publish a breakdown of sales, we cannot say whether the fall is due to reduction in sales to the local market or the overseas market (or both).

However, it’s possible that the tougher criteria introduced by the Cyprus Government on 15th May for those seeking to obtain Cypriot passports under the Cyprus Investment Programme have reduced the number of property sales to non-EU nationals.

As we reported on 23rd June in the article Cypriot passport Investment applications are falling, Costas Hadjipanayiotou, director of the Environment Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, said that “there are several applications under scrutiny, but added that no new applications have been received so far.” (This conflicts with the South China Morning Post article 3 days later stating that “Chinese investors are thronging the sunny shores of Cyprus in search of property and passports that will allow them to work, travel and live in the European Union.”)

Cyprus property sales – June 2019

With the exception of Paphos, where sales increased by 14% compared to June 2018, they fell in the remaining four districts.

Although more properties (219) were sold in Limassol that in any other district during June, the district experienced the highest fall (35%) in sales. Sales in Famagusta fell 30%, while sales in Larnaca and Nicosia fell by 23% and 1% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia20181469612611715314617691118145161131
2019161194131169213145
Famagusta2018485240527961615045574748
2019534845968743
Larnaca2018112991168311313311294121116143103
2019114125118140173102
Limassol2018225256314246282338314262251289344290
2019251256287428546219
Paphos2018164163172157201180233156152204230230
2019187211185224404205
Totals2018695666768655828858896653687811925800
201976683476610571423714

Property sales – year to date

Despite the fall of sales in June, the total number of Cyprus property sales in the first half of 2019 is 24% higher than the first half of last year.

In percentage terms, Paphos is leading the way with half year sales up 37% compared to last year. Sales in Nicosia are up 29%, while sales in Limassol, Larnaca and Famagusta are up 20%, 18% and 12% respectively. However, in terms of the total number of sales Limassol leads the way.

