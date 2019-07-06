Cyprus property construction costs

A REPORT of construction costs of Cyprus property completed in the private sector between 2000 and 2017 has recently been published by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

In addition to construction costs of houses, apartments and holiday apartments, the full report contains the construction costs of other types of Cyprus property such as shops and offices, hotels, restaurants, clinics, and churches.

The construction cost includes:

expenses for architectural designs, civil, electrical, mechanical engineering and energy efficiency studies,

fees for the issuing of planning and building permits,

labour expenses and costs for building materials,

the cost of services of the main building contractor and

value added tax (VAT), where applicable.

(The construction cost does not include the value of the land.)

The table below is an extract of the CyStat report listing the construction costs of residential property.

Cost/m2 of Dwellings Completed in the Private Sector, 2000-2017 (Euros)

Year of

Completion Area

(000’s m2) Dwellings

(Average Cost) Houses Apartments Holiday

Apartments Room

Additions 2000 932 571 578 531 572 2001 1,223 574 584 554 567 2002 1,163 598 603 574 569 2003 1,472 624 632 588 598 2004 1,754,054 654 665 617 654 2005 2,471,809 692 711 653 690 2006 2,458,231 736 763 689 745 2007 2,497,739 771 803 726 747 699 2008 2,755,297 808 844 763 827 812 2009 2,551,565 842 896 782 788 829 2010 2,114,695 869 920 807 953 768 2011 1,607,525 899 943 827 1,044 892 2012 1,163,876 929 988 834 738 824 2013 752,502 949 976 900 891 824 2014 462,540 960 989 895 750 833 2015 441,894 976 1,009 840 0 892 2016 542,955 993 1,019 910 700 973 2017 609,311 1,035 1,086 869 972 714

