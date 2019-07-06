Cyprus property construction costs

A REPORT of construction costs of Cyprus property completed in the private sector between 2000 and 2017 has recently been published by the Cyprus Statistical Service.
In addition to construction costs of houses, apartments and holiday apartments, the full report contains the construction costs of other types of Cyprus property such as shops and offices, hotels, restaurants, clinics, and churches.
The construction cost includes:
- expenses for architectural designs, civil, electrical, mechanical engineering and energy efficiency studies,
- fees for the issuing of planning and building permits,
- labour expenses and costs for building materials,
- the cost of services of the main building contractor and
- value added tax (VAT), where applicable.
(The construction cost does not include the value of the land.)
The table below is an extract of the CyStat report listing the construction costs of residential property.
Cost/m2 of Dwellings Completed in the Private Sector, 2000-2017 (Euros)
|Year of
Completion
|Area
(000’s m2)
|Dwellings
(Average Cost)
|Houses
|Apartments
|Holiday
Apartments
|Room
Additions
|2000
|932
|571
|578
|531
|572
|2001
|1,223
|574
|584
|554
|567
|2002
|1,163
|598
|603
|574
|569
|2003
|1,472
|624
|632
|588
|598
|2004
|1,754,054
|654
|665
|617
|654
|2005
|2,471,809
|692
|711
|653
|690
|2006
|2,458,231
|736
|763
|689
|745
|2007
|2,497,739
|771
|803
|726
|747
|699
|2008
|2,755,297
|808
|844
|763
|827
|812
|2009
|2,551,565
|842
|896
|782
|788
|829
|2010
|2,114,695
|869
|920
|807
|953
|768
|2011
|1,607,525
|899
|943
|827
|1,044
|892
|2012
|1,163,876
|929
|988
|834
|738
|824
|2013
|752,502
|949
|976
|900
|891
|824
|2014
|462,540
|960
|989
|895
|750
|833
|2015
|441,894
|976
|1,009
|840
|0
|892
|2016
|542,955
|993
|1,019
|910
|700
|973
|2017
|609,311
|1,035
|1,086
|869
|972
|714
Further reading
Cost per square metre of buildings completed in the private sector, 2000-2017 (annual figures)
Submit a comment
This form collects your name, email and your comment so that we can keep track of the comments placed on the website. For more info check our privacy policy where you will get more info on where, how and why we store your data.