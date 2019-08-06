July property sales hold steady (update)

JULY saw the same number of property sales in Cyprus as during the corresponding month last year, with the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices totalling 896 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Of the 896 contracts that were deposited for the sale of commercial property, residential property, building plots and land, 476 (53%) were deposited by Cypriots and the remaining 420 (47%) by foreign nationals of whom 31% (146) were EU citizens and 69% (274) were non-EU citizens.

With the exception of Larnaca, where sales rose by 40% compared with July 2018, they fell in the remaining four districts.

In percentage terms, Famagusta recorded the greatest fall of 20%, while property sales in Limassol fell by 9% and sales in Paphos and Nicosia each fell by 1%.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2018 146 96 126 117 153 146 176 91 118 145 161 131 2019 161 194 131 169 213 145 174 Famagusta 2018 48 52 40 52 79 61 61 50 45 57 47 48 2019 53 48 45 96 87 43 49 Larnaca 2018 112 99 116 83 113 133 112 94 121 116 143 103 2019 114 125 118 140 173 102 157 Limassol 2018 225 256 314 246 282 338 314 262 251 289 344 290 2019 251 256 287 428 546 219 286 Paphos 2018 164 163 172 157 201 180 233 156 152 204 230 230 2019 187 211 185 224 404 205 230 Totals 2018 695 666 768 655 828 858 896 653 687 811 925 800 2019 766 834 766 1057 1423 714 896

Property sales – year to date

During the first seven months of 2019, the number of sales has increased by 20.3% to reach 6456 compared to 5366 in the corresponding period of last year.

In percentage terms, sales in Paphos have risen by 29.6% and sales in Nicosia have risen by 23.6%. Meanwhile sales in sales in Larnaca have risen 21.0%, sales in Limassol have risen 15.1% and sales in Famagusta have risen by 7.1%. However, in terms of the total number of sales Limassol leads the way with 2273.

Domestic property sales

Sales to the Cypriot market rose 1% in July compared to July 2018. But although sales in Larnaca rose by 120%, they fell in the remaining four districts.

Sales in Famagusta fell by 90%, while sales in Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia fell by 13%, 9% and 1% respectively.

During the first seven months of 2019, domestic sales rose by 29% compared with the same period last year.

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2018 126 84 104 93 135 123 155 84 97 126 141 108 2019 127 164 115 137 168 121 153 Famagusta 2018 -3 18 18 12 34 27 18 29 21 36 14 29 2019 32 19 16 58 45 25 2 Larnaca 2018 60 44 67 41 55 61 41 47 60 46 82 52 2019 54 82 47 73 83 42 90 Limassol 2018 107 152 199 162 169 207 194 174 175 176 196 201 2019 166 152 192 291 329 138 177 Paphos 2018 18 8 43 21 43 55 62 48 32 24 64 60 2019 30 31 28 69 175 69 54 Totals 2018 308 306 431 329 436 473 470 382 385 408 497 450 2019 409 448 398 628 800 395 476

However, some of these domestic sales may have resulted from properties acquired by banks as part of loan restructuring agreements, etc.

Overseas property sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market during July 2019 fell by 1% with 420 contracts of sale deposited compared with 426 in July 2018.

While sales in Famagusta and Paphos rose by 9% and 3% respectively and sales in Nicosia remained steady, Sales in Limassol and Larnaca fell by 9% and 6% respectively.

During the first seven months of 2019, sales to the overseas rose by 11% compared with the same period last year.

Total Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2018 20 12 22 24 18 23 21 7 21 19 20 23 2019 34 30 16 32 45 24 21 Famagusta 2018 51 34 22 40 45 34 43 21 24 21 33 17 2019 21 29 29 38 42 18 47 Larnaca 2018 52 55 49 42 58 72 71 47 61 70 61 51 2019 60 43 71 67 90 60 67 Limassol 2018 118 104 115 84 113 131 120 88 76 113 148 89 2019 85 104 95 137 217 81 109 Paphos 2018 146 155 129 136 158 125 171 108 120 180 166 170 2019 157 180 157 155 229 136 176 Totals 2018 387 360 337 326 392 385 426 271 302 403 428 350 2019 357 386 368 429 623 319 420

Overseas sales (EU nationals)

Property sales to EU nationals fell 3% in July compared with July 2018.

Although sales in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca rose by 18%, 8% and 7% respectively, they fell by 15% in Famagusta and by 8% in Paphos.

During the first seven months of 2019, sales to EU nationals rose by 10% compared with the same period last year.

Foreign (EU) Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2018 10 8 8 10 9 8 11 5 10 8 7 15 2019 14 14 9 19 20 16 13 Famagusta 2018 15 24 8 12 19 16 20 9 0 7 13 6 2019 9 6 14 17 10 8 17 Larnaca 2018 9 9 9 6 9 20 15 11 15 13 11 19 2019 12 12 21 18 20 11 16 Limassol 2018 15 17 32 17 19 22 25 24 11 27 38 20 2019 16 25 20 21 28 26 27 Paphos 2018 41 58 55 49 70 60 79 55 49 91 74 73 2019 56 72 61 48 69 59 73 Totals 2018 90 116 113 94 126 126 150 104 85 146 143 135 2019 107 129 125 123 147 120 146

Overseas sales (non-EU nationals)

Sales to non-EU nationals fell 1% in July compared with the same month last year, with sales falling in all districts with the exception of Famagusta and Paphos, where they rose by 30% and 12% respectively.

Sales in Nicosia fell by 20%, sales in Limassol fell by 14% and sales in Larnaca fell by 9%.

Sales in Limassol fell by 50%, sales in Nicosia fell by 47%, while sales in Famagusta and Larnaca fell by 44% and 6% respectively.

During the first seven months of 2019, property sales to non-EU nationals rose by 12% compared with the same period last year.

Foreign (Non-EU) Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2018 10 4 13 14 9 15 10 2 11 11 13 8 2019 20 17 7 13 25 8 8 Famagusta 2018 36 10 14 28 26 18 23 12 24 14 20 9 2019 12 23 15 21 32 10 30 Larnaca 2018 43 46 40 36 49 52 56 36 46 57 50 32 2019 48 31 50 49 70 49 51 Limassol 2018 103 87 83 67 94 109 95 64 65 87 110 69 2019 69 79 75 116 189 55 82 Paphos 2018 105 97 74 87 88 65 92 53 71 89 92 97 2019 101 108 96 107 160 77 103 Totals 2018 297 244 224 232 266 259 276 167 217 257 285 215 2019 250 257 243 306 476 199 274

Analysis of property sales since 2000

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2019

Year Overseas Sales Domestic Sales Percentage

Overseas Sales Total

Sales 2000 450 12,214 3.6% 12,664 2001 1,207 12,849 8.6% 14,056 2002 2,548 14,111 15.3% 16,659 2003 3,981 15,294 20.7% 19,275 2004 5,384 11,947 31.1% 17,331 2005 6,485 10,106 39.1% 16,591 2006 8,355 8,598 49.3% 16,953 2007 11,281 9,964 53.1% 21,245 2008 6,636 8,031 45.2% 14,667 2009 1,761 6,409 21.6% 8,170 2010 2,030 6,568 23.6% 8,598 2011 1,652 5,366 23.5% 7,018 2012 1,476 4,793 23.5% 6,269 2013 1,017 2,750 27.0% 3,767 2014 1,193 3,334 26.4% 4,527 2015 1,349 3,603 27.2% 4,952 2016

1,813 5,250 25.7% 7,063 2017

2,406 6,328 27.5% 8,734 20181 4,367 4,875 47.3% 9,242 2019 (Jul)

2,902 3,554 44.6% 6,456 Totals

68,293 155,944 43.79% 224,237

1 The Department of Lands & Surveys has advised that overseas sales in 2018 and subsequent year should not be compared to sales in previous years due to changes in the methodology used to classify ‘Aliens’ (foreigners).