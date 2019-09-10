Rise in new homes building permits

THE TOTAL number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during June 2019 stood at 573 compared with the 514 authorised during June 2018; an increase of 11.5% according to official figures published by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The total value of these permits more than doubled to reach €208.7 million and their total area rose 44.1% to reach 189.1 thousand square metres compared to June 2018.

These permits provided for the construction of 812 new homes, an increase of 11.5% compared to the 541 new homes in June 2018.

During June 2019, building permits were authorised for:

Residential buildings – 409 permits

– 409 permits Non-residential buildings – 86 permits

– 86 permits Community residences – 1 permit

– 1 permit Civil engineering projects – 15 permits

– 15 permits Division of plots of land – 40 permits

– 40 permits Road construction – 22 permits

Building permits for new homes

The 409 residential building permits authorised in June 2019 provided for the construction of 812 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 333 single houses (compared with 193 in June 2018) and 479 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes (compared with 313 in June 2018).

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2018 (Dwellings) 2019 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change January 476 548 72 15.1% February

431

576 145 33.6% March

467

615 148 31.7% April

418

742

324

77.5%

May

541

907

366

67.7%

June

506

812

306

60.5%

Totals 2,839 4,200 1,361 47.9%

Of those 812 new homes, 316 are destined for Nicosia, 216 for Limassol, 125 for Paphos, 105 for Larnaca and 50 for Famagusta.

Annual construction figures

During the period January – June 2019, 2,820 building permits were authorised compared to 2,596 in the same period last year. Their total value increased by 128.2% and their total area by 53.8%. The number of new homes authorised rose by 45.2%.

The 3,393 permits issued this year provided for the construction of 1,479 new homes in Limassol, 1,361 in Nicosia, 652 in Larnaca, 549 in Paphos and 159 in Famagusta.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.