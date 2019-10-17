Latest Headlines
MP demands answers for Khmer Riche passports • NPLs in Cyprus rise for second month • Reuters investigates Cambodia Cyprus connection • Airbnb-style rentals bill moves a step closer • Weakening property sales

NPLs in Cyprus rise for second month

Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose for a second consecutive month in May amounting to €8.05 billion with non-performing exposures (NPEs) dropping by €11 million to €10.13 billion, or some 30.8% of total loans.

By: Cyprus News Agency
Published: Thursday 17th October 2019 • Filed Under

NPLs in Cyprus rise for second consecutive month NON-PERFORMING loans (NPLs) rose for a second consecutive month in May amounting to €8.05 billion with non-performing exposures (NPEs) calculated according to EBA rules dropping by €11 million to €10.13 billion which corresponds to 30.8% of total loans, according to data released on Wednesday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

NPLs, loans in arrears over 90 days rose in May to €8.05 billion from €7.98 billion the previous month, marking the second consecutive monthly increase, as NPLs in April rose by €71 million compared to March.

Loans in arrears over 90 days shows the net flow of NPLs as it does not include restructured loans, compared to NPEs which include restructured facilities that remain as non-performing for a period of one year.

NPEs in May amounted to €10.13 billion marking a negligent reduction of €11 million from the previous month. Restructured facilities in the end of May amounted to €6.39 billion, of which €4.58 billion were restructured facilities that continue to be considered as non-performing.

Accumulated impairments in May amounted to €5.29 billion or 52.2% of total NPEs, the CBC added.

From the total NPEs, €5.14 billion were bad loans belonging to households and €4.67 in corporate NPEs, of which €4.0 billion in small and medium-sized enterprises, the CBC added.

(Cyprus News Agency)

Submit a comment

This form collects your name, email and your comment so that we can keep track of the comments placed on the website. For more info check our privacy policy where you will get more info on where, how and why we store your data.

 


Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

SELECTED REPORTS

Back to top