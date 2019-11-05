Small rise in property sales

OCTOBER saw a small rise of less than 1% in property sales with the total number of contracts deposited reaching 813 compared with the 811 contracts deposited in October 2018 according to the latest official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Although property sales in Larnaca and Nicosia rose by 38% and 26% respectively, they fell by of 21% in Limassol, 12% in Famagusta and 6% Paphos.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2018 146 96 126 117 153 146 176 91 118 145 161 131 2019 161 194 131 169 213 145 174 103 137 183 Famagusta 2018 48 52 40 52 79 61 61 50 45 57 47 48 2019 53 48 45 96 87 43 49 30 40 50 Larnaca 2018 112 99 116 83 113 133 112 94 121 116 143 103 2019 114 125 118 140 173 102 157 93 102 160 Limassol 2018 225 256 314 246 282 338 314 262 251 289 344 290 2019 251 256 287 428 546 219 286 196 240 228 Paphos 2018 164 163 172 157 201 180 233 156 152 204 230 230 2019 187 211 185 224 404 205 230 166 173 192 Totals 2018 695 666 768 655 828 858 896 653 687 811 925 800 2019 766 834 766 1057 1423 714 896 588 662 813

Property sales – year to date

During the first ten months of 2019, the number of sales has risen by 14% to reach 8,549 compared to 7,517 in the corresponding period last year.

Although sales have declined by 1% in Famagusta, they have risen in the remaining four districts.

In percentage terms, Nicosia leads the way with sales rising 23% to reach 1,610 compared with 1,314 in the first ten months of 2018. Paphos, which is favoured by overseas buyers, has seen sales rise by 22%, followed by Larnaca and Limassol, where sales have risen by 17% and 6% respectively.

In terms of the total number of property sales, Limassol is in first place with 2,937 followed by Paphos with 2,177, Nicosia with 1,610, Larnaca with 1,284 and finally Famagusta with 541.