Small rise in property sales

OCTOBER saw a small rise of less than 1% in property sales with the total number of contracts deposited reaching 813 compared with the 811 contracts deposited in October 2018 according to the latest official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.
Although property sales in Larnaca and Nicosia rose by 38% and 26% respectively, they fell by of 21% in Limassol, 12% in Famagusta and 6% Paphos.
Total Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison
|District
|Year
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Nicosia
|2018
|146
|96
|126
|117
|153
|146
|176
|91
|118
|145
|161
|131
|2019
|161
|194
|131
|169
|213
|145
|174
|103
|137
|183
|Famagusta
|2018
|48
|52
|40
|52
|79
|61
|61
|50
|45
|57
|47
|48
|2019
|53
|48
|45
|96
|87
|43
|49
|30
|40
|50
|Larnaca
|2018
|112
|99
|116
|83
|113
|133
|112
|94
|121
|116
|143
|103
|2019
|114
|125
|118
|140
|173
|102
|157
|93
|102
|160
|Limassol
|2018
|225
|256
|314
|246
|282
|338
|314
|262
|251
|289
|344
|290
|2019
|251
|256
|287
|428
|546
|219
|286
|196
|240
|228
|Paphos
|2018
|164
|163
|172
|157
|201
|180
|233
|156
|152
|204
|230
|230
|2019
|187
|211
|185
|224
|404
|205
|230
|166
|173
|192
|Totals
|2018
|695
|666
|768
|655
|828
|858
|896
|653
|687
|811
|925
|800
|2019
|766
|834
|766
|1057
|1423
|714
|896
|588
|662
|813
Property sales – year to date
During the first ten months of 2019, the number of sales has risen by 14% to reach 8,549 compared to 7,517 in the corresponding period last year.
Although sales have declined by 1% in Famagusta, they have risen in the remaining four districts.
In percentage terms, Nicosia leads the way with sales rising 23% to reach 1,610 compared with 1,314 in the first ten months of 2018. Paphos, which is favoured by overseas buyers, has seen sales rise by 22%, followed by Larnaca and Limassol, where sales have risen by 17% and 6% respectively.
In terms of the total number of property sales, Limassol is in first place with 2,937 followed by Paphos with 2,177, Nicosia with 1,610, Larnaca with 1,284 and finally Famagusta with 541.
Submit a comment
This form collects your name, email and your comment so that we can keep track of the comments placed on the website. For more info check our privacy policy where you will get more info on where, how and why we store your data.