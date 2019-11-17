Smaller rise in new home building permits

THE TOTAL number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during August 2019 stood at 443 compared with the 415 authorised during August 2018; an increase of 6.7% according to official figures published by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The total value of these permits fell by 55.0% to €157.3 million, while their total area rose by 5.0% to reach 155.5 thousand square metres compared to August 2018.

These permits provided for the construction of 525 new homes, an increase of just 15.9% compared to the 453 new homes in August 2018.

During August 2019, building permits were authorised for:

Residential buildings – 319 permits

Community residences – 1 permit

Non-residential buildings – 68 permits

Civil engineering projects – 24 permits

Division of plots of land – 16 permits

Road construction – 15 permits

Building permits for new homes

The 319 residential building permits authorised in August 2019 provided for the construction of 525 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 246 single houses (compared with 226 in August 2018) and 73 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes (compared with 59 in August 2018).

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2018 (Dwellings) 2019 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change January 476 548 72 15.1% February

431

576 145 33.6% March

467

615 148 31.7% April

418

742

324

77.5%

May

541

907

366

67.7%

June

506

812

306

60.5%

July

632

1,028

306

62.7%

August

453

525

72

15.9%

Totals 3,924 5,753 1,739 46.6%

Of those 525 new homes, 183 are destined for Limassol, 165 for Nicosia, 110 for Paphos, 64 for Larnaca and just 3 for Famagusta.

Annual construction figures

During the period January – August 2019, a total of 5,579 building permits were authorised compared to 4,114 in the same period last year. Their total value increased by 54.9% and their total area by 37.5%. The number of new homes authorised rose by 46.6%.

The 3,316 residential permits issued this year provided for the construction of 2,116 new homes in Limassol, 1,800 in Nicosia, 828 in Larnaca, 767 in Paphos and 242 in Famagusta.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.