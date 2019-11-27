Names of 25 citizenship investors revealed

THE GREEK language daily Politis revealed the names of the 26 investors who will lose their citizenship and passports if the government succeeds in its efforts to revoke them as it stated earlier this month.

The nine Russians

Vladimir Stolyarenko, his wife and daughter and Aleksander Bondarenko his wife and two sons.

Both Stolyarenko and Stolyarenko were arrested in absentia by the Moscow Garrison Military Court in July and placed on the international wanted list; Stolyarenko is charged with swindling on an especially large scale and Bondarenko is charged with complicity in it.

Stolyarenko and Bondarenko are named in a case of the theft amounting to 490 million rubles from businessman Sergey Glyadelkin in 2011. The case also involves the Head of the 2nd Division of the Directorate K of FSB SEB, Colonel Kirill Cherkalin.

Both are associated with Darth Vader Enterprises Limited, a Cyprus offshore company.

Oleg Deripaska, his son and daughter.

In 2018 Deripaska was put on the U.S. Treasury sanctions blacklist along with the largest companies in his portfolio for Russia’s “malign activities.” Earlier this year, he sued the United States, claiming he was made a victim of the U.S. investigation into Russia’s alleged election interference.

(In January this year the Guardian reported that Deripaska could be the missing link in the Trump-Russia investigation.)

The eight Cambodian investors

All of whom are officials and relatives of the country’s regime, which have been subject to sanctions for corruption and human rights abuses.

Im Paulika and her husband Aun Pornmoniroth, Minister of Finance.

Choeung Sopheap, better known as Yeay Phu, and her husband Lao Meng Khin, MP

Hun Kimleng and her husband Neth Savoeun, Cambodian Police Chief and their two daughters.

The five Chinese investors

Zhang Shumin, his wife and three children.

Zhang is the suspect in a fraud case involving loans on adulterated gold, which caused total losses of more than €2.4 billion in several banks in north-west China.

His brother, Zhang Qingmin, (who is also implicated in the fraud) reportedly fled to Portugal via Cyprus in May 2016.

Police shut down the Lingbao Boyuan Mining Industry refinery, established by Zhang Shumin and his brother Zhang Qingmin in 2007. It was one of the major refineries in the city of Lingbao and an official supplier of standard gold bars to the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

Police found the hidden facilities in the factory complex where the tungsten adulterated gold bars were manufactured.

The two Kenyan investors

Humphrey Kariuki Ndegwa and his wife Stelia Nasike W.

Humphrey Kariuki is wanted by the Kenyan authorities on allegations of evading taxes of more than $30 million and smuggling substandard ethanol products into the country.

When the Kentan authorities raided the Thika-based offices of Africa Spirits Limited, a company owned by the Humphrey Kariuki, they found smuggled ethanol, 312,000 litres of illicit liquor and 21 million fake Kenya Revenue Authority stamps. The factory has since been shut down.

The Malaysian investor

Jho Taek Low, popularly referred to as Jho Low.

Jho Low is possibly Malaysia’s most-wanted man. He faces criminal indictments from the United States Department of Justice for crimes in connection with the scandal-ridden 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, specifically conspiring to launder billions of dollars from the fund and bribing officials to turn a blind eye to misappropriations.

Educated at the Harrow public school for boys in London, he is also wanted by the authorities in Malaysia, Singapore.

Earlier this month the Malaysian authorities said that he still trying to buy purchase properties in Cyprus, but under another name.

The Iranian investor has not been named.

Thank you Google!

Thanks to Google, it was surprisingly easy to discover the allegations against these investors. Maybe those looking into other investors who have been granted citizenship and passports for any wrong-doing should try it!!