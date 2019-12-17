Latest Headlines
First auction of foreclosed properties • Cyprus: Surge in new home construction • November saw slight fall in property sales • EC wants answers to risky citizenships • New scheme to speed building permits by 2022

First auction of foreclosed properties

The first online auction of foreclosed properties will be held Wednesday morning kicking off at 10:00 and continuing for two hours unless a one-hour extension is granted when 16 properties will go under the hammer.

By: George Psyllides
Published: Tuesday 17th December 2019 • Filed Under

Cyprus: First auction of foreclosed properties THE FIRST online auction of foreclosed real estate will take place on Wednesday morning with 16 properties, it was announced on Tuesday.

The first so called e-auction will include 14 plots belonging to Gordian Holdings Ltd. It will kick-off at 10am and will last two hours unless a one-hour extension is granted.

After that, if there are any bidders with a privileged status – the borrower or a first-degree relative – a second phase lasting 15 minutes will be launched involving the privileged bidders only.

The borrower is granted a privileged status in some cases and can buy back the property by matching the highest bid, as is the case in normal auctions.

Individuals and companies from anywhere in the world can register as bidders and take part in the auction without being physically present.

Chairman of the association for the protection of primary residence Stavros Papadouris said the e-auction was just another tool in the hands of the banks and investment funds but it did not take away any rights from the borrower apart from not being able to understand how the auction platform worked.

In contrast, interested buyers have the know-how and the way to start the process easily, he added.

Papadouris said the preferential status granted to the borrower in a normal auction related to their right or that of a first-degree relative to be present and buy the property at the value of the last bid.

Because there is no need of physical presence at an e-auction, a borrower must learn how to use the platform and five days before they must register and declare their legitimate interest to be able to exercise their right 15 minutes after the main auction ends, Papadouris said.

Asked why, if they have the money, borrowers don’t just go to the bank and offer to repay the loan, Papadouris said it was up to the lender to accept or try and get more money through an auction.

Submit a comment

This form collects your name, email and your comment so that we can keep track of the comments placed on the website. For more info check our privacy policy where you will get more info on where, how and why we store your data.

 


Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

SELECTED REPORTS

Back to top