Annual property sales hit eleven year high

DECEMBER saw rise of 14 percent in the number of property sale contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus compared to December 2018 with the annual total reaching 10,366; the highest number recorded since 2008 according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Property sales – December 2019

During December a total of 910 contracts deposited compared to 800 in December 2018. Although the numbers in Paphos and Limassol fell by 4% and 2% respectively, they rose in the remaining three districts.

Property ales in Larnaca rose by 57%, while those in Famagusta and Nicosia (the capital) rose by 39% and 37% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2018 146 96 126 117 153 146 176 91 118 145 161 131 2019 161 194 131 169 213 145 174 103 137 183 208 180 Famagusta 2018 48 52 40 52 79 61 61 50 45 57 47 48 2019 53 48 45 96 87 43 49 30 40 50 48 64 Larnaca 2018 112 99 116 83 113 133 112 94 121 116 143 103 2019 114 125 118 140 173 102 157 93 102 160 122 162 Limassol 2018 225 256 314 246 282 338 314 262 251 289 344 290 2019 251 256 287 428 546 219 286 196 240 228 296 284 Paphos 2018 164 163 172 157 201 180 233 156 152 204 230 230 2019 187 211 185 224 404 205 230 166 173 192 233 220 Totals 2018 695 666 768 655 828 858 896 653 687 811 925 800 2019 766 834 766 1057 1423 714 896 588 662 813 907 910

Annual sales

The total number of property sales during 2019 was the highest on record since 2008 (when 14,667 properties were sold) with sales rising in all districts.

In percentage terms, Nicosia saw the largest increase with sales up 44%. In equal second place were Larnaca and Paphos, where annual sales rose by 17%. Meanwhile sales in Limassol and Famagusta rose by 3% and 2% respectively.

Looking at the actual number of properties sold in each district, Limassol came in first place with the total number of properties sold reaching 3,517. Paphos came in second with 2,630 sales, with Nicosia in third place with 1,998 sales, Larnaca in fourth with 1,568 sales and finally Famagusta with 653 sales.