House price index falls 5.9 per cent

THE CYPRUS Statistical Service (CYSTAT) has announced that prices for houses and apartments in Cyprus fell by an average by 5.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter in its latest House Price Index (HPI).
The HPI also reports that residential property prices in Cyprus rose by 2.3 per cent on an annual basis.
According to the CYSTAT press release, the Cyprus House Price Index (HPI) “is a quarterly index which measures the change in the average prices of residential dwellings. It captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing. The land component of the residential property is included.
“The data source used for both, indices and weights, is the Department of Lands and Surveys, Ministry of Interior. The data cover all areas which are under the control of the government of the Republic of Cyprus.”
|Year
|Quarter
|House Price Index (2015=100)
|Quarterly Change (Compared to the previous quarter) (%)
|Annual Change (Compared to the same quarter of the previous year) (%)
|2010
|Q1
|114.37
|-1.6
|-6.6
|Q2
|112.79
|-1.4
|-6.9
|Q3
|112.39
|-0.4
|-5.7
|Q4
|112.05
|-0.3
|-3.6
|2011
|Q1
|111.56
|-0.4
|-2.5
|Q2
|113.99
|2.2
|1.1
|Q3
|111.22
|-2.4
|-1.0
|Q4
|107.60
|-3.2
|-4.0
|2012
|Q1
|106.40
|-1.1
|-4.6
|Q2
|106.02
|-0.4
|-7.0
|Q3
|110.14
|3.9
|-1.0
|Q4
|108.22
|-1.7
|0.6
|2013
|Q1
|104.54
|-3.4
|-1.7
|Q2
|104.77
|0.2
|-1.2
|Q3
|103.05
|-4.7
|-9.3
|Q4
|100.78
|0.9
|-6.9
|2014
|Q1
|98.08
|-2.7
|-6.2
|Q2
|103.55
|5.6
|-1.2
|Q3
|102.70
|-0.8
|2.8
|Q4
|101.56
|-1.1
|0.8
|2015
|Q1
|97.52b
|Q2
|100.59
|3.1
|Q3
|102.49
|1.9
|Q4
|99.40
|-3.0
|2016
|Q1
|97.29
|-2.1
|-0.2
|Q2
|99.18
|1.9
|-1.4
|Q3
|101.87
|2.7
|-0.6
|Q4
|102.72
|0.8
|3.3
|2017
|Q1
|99.64
|-3.0
|2.4
|Q2
|102.74
|3.1
|3.6
|Q3
|102.46
|-0.3
|0.6
|Q4
|105.24
|2.7
|2.4
|2018
|Q1
|103.34
|-1.8
|3.7
|Q2
|103.98
|0.6
|1.2
|Q3
|103.30
|-0.7
|0.8
|Q4
|106.95
|3.5
|1.6
|2019
|Q1
|107.78
|0.8
|4.4
|Q2
|112.27
|4.2
|8.0
|Q3
|105.69
|-5.9
|2.3
|Q4
b There is a break in the series in the first quarter of 2015 due to redefinition of the model variables.
Submit a comment
This form collects your name, email and your comment so that we can keep track of the comments placed on the website. For more info check our privacy policy where you will get more info on where, how and why we store your data.