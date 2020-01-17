Law to evict tenants to parliament

Latest Headlines
Amendments to the rent control law making it easier for landlords to start the process of evicting tenants who fail to pay their rent will be presented at a plenary session of parliament on Friday.

Tenant evictions law to parliament MPs on Wednesday wrapped up discussion on an amendment of the rent control law that makes it easier for landlords to evict tenants, a difficult task at present.

The head of the House legal affairs committee, DISY MP Giorgos Georgiou said after Wednesday’s meeting that consultations on the bill tabled by his party have been completed and that an amendment by main opposition AKEL stipulating that the eviction deadline for shops is set to two months and three months for residences has been adopted.

The bill will be tabled to the House plenum on Friday, he said.

The amendment provides that any tenant who fails to pay their rent for four months will be given a 21-day written warning to meet their obligations.

If they fail to do so, the owner can launch the eviction process by filing an application with the court registrar.

From that moment, the tenant has 14 days to present the payment receipts. If not, the court will have three days to decide if it will accept the property owner’s eviction request or not. If yes, then the eviction procedure will begin, Georgiou said.

The amendment, if passed by plenum, would make it easier for landlords to evict delinquent tenants, a near-impossible feat at present.

Editor’s note

The Rent Control Law of 1983 is applicable for tenancies of residential and commercial properties that were built before 31 December 1999 in “Controlled Areas”.

