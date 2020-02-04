Disappointing start for property sales

Latest Headlines
Property sales got off to a disappointing start in the first month of the new decade, but stayed ahead of the number sold in January 2017 according to official figures from the Department of Lands & Surveys.

Since their peak in May 2019, property sales have been like riding a roller-coaster; up for a month or two and then down and up again. It’s difficult to predict how the situation will change in the coming year, but we know that the Cyprus Land and Building Developers Association (LBDA) is concerned.

LBDA representatives met with Central Bank officials last month and raised the issue of banks not providing loans for first-time home buyers as most of their applications are rejected during the  screening process.

The government’s new housing policy is offering incentives to developers to offer cost-price homes for low-income groups, but developers have shown little interest in the scheme.

The banks are naturally fearful of giving out loans as it may result a repeat of events that led to the 2012 financial crisis. Remember the PIMCO due diligence report of the banking system, which laid the system’s ‘idiosyncrasies’ bare?

Property sales January 2020

According to official figures 742 contracts for the purchase of property were deposited at Land Registry offices during January 2020; a fall of 3% compared to the 766 deposited in January 2019.

Although sales in Larnaca and Nicosia rose by 29% and 22%, these were wiped out by falls of 28% in Limassol, 10% in Paphos and 6% in Famagusta.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia2019161194131169213145174103137183208180
2020197
Famagusta2019534845968743493040504864
202050
Larnaca201911412511814017310215793102160122162
2020147
Limassol2019251256287428546219286196240228296284
2020180
Paphos2019187211185224404205230166173192233220
2020168
Totals201976683476610571423714896588662813907910
2020742

