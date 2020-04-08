Cyprus house price index falls

THE CYPRUS Statistical Service (CYSTAT) has announced that prices for houses and apartments in Cyprus fell by an average by 3.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter in its latest House Price Index (HPI).
The HPI also reports that residential property prices in Cyprus fell by 4.8 per cent on an annual basis.
According to the CYSTAT press release, the Cyprus House Price Index (HPI) “is a quarterly index which measures the change in the average prices of residential dwellings. It captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing. The land component of the residential property is included.
“The data source used for both, indices and weights, is the Department of Lands and Surveys, Ministry of Interior. The data cover all areas which are under the control of the government of the Republic of Cyprus.”
|Year
|Quarter
|House Price Index (2015=100)
|Quarterly Change (Compared to the previous quarter) (%)
|Annual Change (Compared to the same quarter of the previous year) (%)
|2010
|Q1
|114.37
|-1.6
|-6.6
|Q2
|112.79
|-1.4
|-6.9
|Q3
|112.39
|-0.4
|-5.7
|Q4
|112.05
|-0.3
|-3.6
|2011
|Q1
|111.56
|-0.4
|-2.5
|Q2
|113.99
|2.2
|1.1
|Q3
|111.22
|-2.4
|-1.0
|Q4
|107.60
|-3.2
|-4.0
|2012
|Q1
|106.40
|-1.1
|-4.6
|Q2
|106.02
|-0.4
|-7.0
|Q3
|110.14
|3.9
|-1.0
|Q4
|108.22
|-1.7
|0.6
|2013
|Q1
|104.54
|-3.4
|-1.7
|Q2
|104.77
|0.2
|-1.2
|Q3
|103.05
|-4.7
|-9.3
|Q4
|100.78
|0.9
|-6.9
|2014
|Q1
|98.08
|-2.7
|-6.2
|Q2
|103.55
|5.6
|-1.2
|Q3
|102.70
|-0.8
|2.8
|Q4
|101.56
|-1.1
|0.8
|2015
|Q1
|97.52b
|Q2
|100.59
|3.1
|Q3
|102.49
|1.9
|Q4
|99.40
|-3.0
|2016
|Q1
|97.29
|-2.1
|-0.2
|Q2
|99.18
|1.9
|-1.4
|Q3
|101.87
|2.7
|-0.6
|Q4
|102.72
|0.8
|3.3
|2017
|Q1
|99.64
|-3.0
|2.4
|Q2
|102.74
|3.1
|3.6
|Q3
|102.46
|-0.3
|0.6
|Q4
|105.24
|2.7
|2.4
|2018
|Q1
|103.34
|-1.8
|3.7
|Q2
|103.98
|0.6
|1.2
|Q3
|103.30
|-0.7
|0.8
|Q4
|106.95
|3.5
|1.6
|2019
|Q1
|107.78
|0.8
|4.4
|Q2
|112.27
|4.2
|8.0
|Q3
|105.69
|-5.9
|2.3
|Q4
|101.81
|-3.7
|-4.8
b There is a break in the series in the first quarter of 2015 due to redefinition of the model variables.
Thanks for the response Ed. Is that a government scheme and where can I find it? Thanking you in advance, not just for answering, but also for this informative website!!!
Ed: Thanks for your comments Esp. No it’s not a government scheme. I suggest you speak with your insurance agent to see what’s available. If you have difficulties, get in touch via my contact page and I’ll put you in contact with a chap in Limassol.
Well that didn’t take long.
BTW, is there any assistance in Cyprus for landlords that haven’t and probably won’t receive rent for the foreseeable future?
Cheers!
Ed: You can get Landlord’s Rent Guarantee insurance if your tenants cannot pay the rent. But I doubt you’ll be able to get this now because of the high volume of potential claims.
When will Cyprus change the law if the land in Cyprus is own by individual family members the .why do the law make it hard to separate it .the council try to make us pay for same think they won’t separate.
The views expressed in readers' comments are not necessarily shared by the Cyprus Property News.