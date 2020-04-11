Latest Headlines
The Cyprus property market will rebound in 2021 • Building permits authorised for 907 new homes • Foreign property sales take a big hit • Cyprus house price index falls • 30-year Paphos marina saga continues

Building permits authorised for 907 new homes

The number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during January 2020 provided for the construction of 907 new homes; an increase of 27 per cent compared to January 2019 according to official figures.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Saturday 11th April 2020 • Filed Under

Cyprus: Building permits authorised for 907 new homes THE CONSTRUCTION of 696 new homes was authorised in January 2020 compared to the 548 authorised in January 2019 according to official statistics from the Cyprus Statistical Service; an increase of 27.0%.

Th strong growth in the island’s construction sector continued in January 2020 with 538 building permits issued compared to 548 in January 2019. Although the number issued fell by 1.1%:

  • Their total value of these permits rose by 51.6% to reach €178.5 million.
  • Their total area rose by 55.0% to reach 165.8 thousand square metres compared to January 2019.
  • They provided for the construction of 696 new homes, an increase of 27.0% compared to 548 in January 2019.

During January 2020, the 538 building permits were authorised for:

  • Residential buildings – 395
  • Non-residential buildings – 73
  • Civil engineering projects – 18
  • Division of plots of land – 36
  • Road construction – 16

Building permits for new homes

The 395 residential permits provided for the construction of 696 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 216 single houses, an increase of 2.9% compared to the 210 authorised in January 2019, and 480 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; an increase of 42.0% compared to the 388 authorised in January 2019.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)

Month2019 (Dwellings)2020 (Dwellings)Increase/Decrease%age Change
January54869614827.0%
Totals54869614827.0%

Of those 696 new homes, 265 are destined for Limassol, 185 for Nicosia, 94 for Famagusta 78 for Larnaca and 74 for Paphos.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

Submit a comment

This form collects your name, email and your comment so that we can keep track of the comments placed on the website. For more info check our privacy policy where you will get more info on where, how and why we store your data.

 


Comment guidelines

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

  • tom brown says:
    April 11, 2020 at 13:29

    Won’t be many workers (not essential) nor buyers

  • The views expressed in readers' comments are not necessarily shared by the Cyprus Property News.

SELECTED REPORTS

Back to top