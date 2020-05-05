Building permits maintaining strong growth

THE CYPRUS construction sector maintained its strong growth in February 2020 with 591 building permits issued compared to 525 in February 2019; an increase of 12.6% according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Although the number of permits rose, their total area fell by 15.9% and their total value fell by 0.5%, reaching 149.7 thousand square metres and €167.5 million respectively.

They provided for the construction of 680 new homes, an increase of 18.1% compared to 576 in February 2019.

During February 2020, the 591 permits were authorised for:

Residential buildings – 417

Non-residential buildings – 77

Community residences – 3

Civil engineering projects – 31

Division of plots of land – 43

Road construction – 20

Building permits for new homes

The 417 residential permits provided for the construction of 680 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 264 single houses; an increase of 19.5% compared to the 221 authorised in February 2019. And 416 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; an increase of 17.2% compared to the 355 authorised in February 2019.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2019 (Dwellings) 2020 (Dwellings) Increase/Decrease %age Change January 548 696 148 27.0% February 576 680 104 18.1% Totals 1,124 1,376 252 22.4%

Of those 680 new homes, 262 are destined for Limassol, 255 for Nicosia, 109 for Larnaca, 44 for Paphos and 10 for Famagusta.

Annual construction figures

A total of 1,129 building permits were authorised during January and February 2020, compared to 1,069 in the same period last year. Their total value increased by 20.9% and their total area by 10.7%. The number of permits authorised for the construction of new homes rose by 4.2%.

The 815 residential building permits authorised during January and February provided for the construction of 1,376 new homes; 527 in Limassol, 440 in Nicosia, 187 in Larnaca, 118 in Paphos and 104 in Famagusta.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.