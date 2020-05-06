Latest Headlines
Historic collapse of property sales

Property sales in Cyprus have collapsed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to a level only seen once before when the events of March 2013 made Cyprus a household name around the world.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Wednesday 6th May 2020 • Filed Under

Cyprus: Dramatic collapse of property sales PROPERTY sales in Cyprus collapsed in April as the coronavirus pandemic put the island’s real estate market into a deep freeze to a level only seen once before following the haircut of deposits in the island’s two largest banks that made Cyprus a household name around the world.

Almost every sector of the island’s economy and the global economy has been affected by the pandemic, resulting in a world-wide economic slowdown.

Although some pundits predict that the property market will rebound in 2021, many airlines around the world are planning their future. In the UK alone:

  • British Airways plans to lose more than 1,100 pilots and make heavy cuts to its Gatwick airport operation as part of 12,000 redundancies.
  • Easyjet plans to drastically cut its fleet and cancel an order for 107 new Airbus aircraft.
  • Irish airline Ryanair is planning to cut 3,000 jobs and has warned that passenger demand and pricing will take at least two years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Cyprus real estate market heavily dependant on high-end sales to well-heeled overseas investors, it seems a rebound in the market in 2021 is somewhat ‘optimistic’.

April property sales

April saw a total of 216 property sale contracts deposited at Land Registry offices across the island compared to the 1,057 deposited in April last year; a fall of 80%.

(The high number of sales in April and May last year was helped by foreign investors rushing to buy property before Cyprus introduced more stringent criteria for those wishing to obtain citizenship under the government’s ‘Cyprus Investment Programme‘.)

Not surprisingly, sales plummeted in all districts. Hardest hit was Famagusta, where sales fell by 90% followed by Limassol and Larnaca, where sales in both districts fell 83%. Meanwhile, sales in Nicosia and Paphos fell 78% and 68% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia2019161194131169213145174103137183208180
202019717813938
Famagusta2019534845968743493040504864
202050474110
Larnaca201911412511814017310215793102160122162
202014711810624
Limassol2019251256287428546219286196240228296284
202018022514372
Paphos2019187211185224404205230166173192233220
20201681718172
Totals201976683476610571423714896588662813907910
2020742739510216

Year to date

In the first four months of 2020, Limassol remains the most popular with those buying property followed by Nicosia, Paphos, Larnaca and Famagusta. However, the pandemic has resulted in falls in all districts.

To end on a more positive note, the government started a gradual relaxation of the lockdown rules on Monday. Assuming infection rates do not climb, further relaxations will take place, which could help spark a recovery in domestic sales.

  • Aggis Demetriou says:
    May 7, 2020 at 13:57

    Of course property sales will be hit hard just like in all countries, and I’m sure it won’t be long before we have another Bank run to course another hair cut, as little Cyprus relies heavily on tourism and the property market and I can’t see any of these sectors recovering for a good 2 years.

  • Costas Apacket says:
    May 7, 2020 at 09:52

    No doubt this massive reduction in work will provide the Land Registry staff with a golden opportunity to issue all of the outstanding Title Deeds to their rightful owners.

    …and then he woke up!

