Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Sunday, June 7, 2020
Home News Private jet demand by wealthy Russians rises
News

Private jet demand by wealthy Russians rises

By Reuters News Agency

SOME private jet companies have seen a rise in demand from wealthy Russians who want to spend time in the West during the coronavirus crisis but who were unable to take commercial flights amid tight restrictions by airlines and governments.

Passengers are heading for countries such as Britain and Cyprus where they own property, have residency rights, sometimes thanks to holding dual nationality, or have close relatives, according to industry sources.

They are paying from 16,000-25,000 euros per flight, a fee that can cover up to 13 passengers, the sources added.

“People are tired of lockdown living … they are looking for ways to get out,” said Aleksandr Osit, owner of the JETVIP broker company which says it has registered a surge in one-way Europe-bound flights in the last two months.

The use of private aircraft when most airlines stopped flying is not illegal and not unique to Russia, with reports of Chinese flying home from the United States and Americans landing in elite domestic vacation spots.

In March, there were 250 private jet round flights between Moscow and Europe, flight tracking data from 80 planes registered with Russian and European charter firms show, though the data did not specify how many people were on board each.

Private jet flights continued in April, albeit falling to 61 round trips that month despite Russia suspending regular and commercial charter flights to and from Russia with some exceptions and locking down Moscow, the epidemic’s epicentre.

The frequency of such flights rose to 107 between May 1-26.

Three aviation sources said the number of Russians flying into the country in March outweighed those leaving at a time when Russia had a relatively low coronavirus count and European countries were reporting far greater numbers.

That trend reversed over time, the three sources added, and more people are leaving Russia, which now has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, though with a relatively low official mortality rate.

Jet Partners, which offers private jet flights, said it was experiencing an increase in requests for destinations in France, Spain, Cyprus, Britain and other European countries.

“People believe that it is safer for them to be at their private residences abroad,” said Margarita Lomakina, the company’s commercial director.

Stanislav Kruglov, an account manager with Vip Group Aero, said he had received dozens of requests from mid-April for flights to Vienna, Larnaca and Riga from individuals and families with children.

The Sirius Aero private jet airline said prices for flights were 20-30 percent lower in April and May compared to the same period last year.

Rosaviatsia, Russia’s federal aviation industry, declined to comment on the patterns in private jet use.

(By Maria Vasilyeva and Gleb Stolyarov with additional reporting by Rinat Sagdiev; Writing by Maria Vasilyeva/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Previous articleProperty sales record sharp drop in May

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Developers insist on Paralimni golf course

Annette Chrysostomou -
Developers are yet again trying to go ahead with constructing a golf course in the Paralimni area, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Read more
News

Cyprus real estate stricken by pandemic

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Pundits believe that the Cyprus real estate market will suffer a significant downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is mainly supported by foreign investment and demand.
Read more
News

€2000 demanded to correct Pissouri fake news

Nigel Howarth -
A Greek language newspaper has demanded two thousand Euros to publish a letter correcting a fake news story concerning the Pissouri landslide, which it published on Saturday 7 March.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LOCAL WEATHER

Cyprus
broken clouds
20.2 ° C
24 °
16.1 °
47 %
2.1kmh
52 %
Sun
31 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
29 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
26 °

EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1217
RUB
0.0129
CNY
0.1251
CHF
0.9203

MOST POPULAR

Private jet demand by wealthy Russians rises

Reuters News Agency -
Some private jet companies have seen a rise in demand from wealthy Russians who want to spend time in the West during the coronavirus crisis.

Property sales record sharp drop in May

Paralimni Marina set to launch this summer

Developers insist on Paralimni golf course

property tax

Property sales collapse hits all markets

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020