Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Friday, June 12, 2020
Home Property Statistics Building permits falter in March
Property Statistics

Building permits falter in March

By Nigel Howarth
Little boxes

IN MARCH 2020, the month during which Cyprus introduced COVID-19 containment measures, 397 building permits were issued; a fall of 23.9% compared to 522 in the same month last year according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

The total area of the permits fell by 4.5% and their total value fell by 21.6%, reaching 135.7 thousand square metres and €139.8 million respectively.

The permits provided for the construction of 524 new homes, a fall of 14.8% compared to 615 in March 2019.

During March 2020, the 397 permits were authorised for:

  • Residential buildings – 286 permits
  • Non-residential buildings – 56 permits
  • Civil engineering projects – 16 permits
  • Division of plots of land – 25 permits
  • Road construction – 14 permits

Building permits for new homes

The 286 residential permits provided for the construction of 524 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 206 single houses; a fall of 27.7% compared to the 285 authorised in March 2019 – and 80 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; a fall of 19.2% compared to the 99 authorised in March 2019.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)

Month2019 (Dwellings)2020 (Dwellings)Increase/Decrease%age Change
January54869614827.0%
February57668010418.1%
March615524-91-14.8%
Totals1,7391,9001619.3%

Of those 524 new homes, 178 are destined for Nicosia, 155 for Limassol, 122 for Paphos, 35 for Famagusta and 34 for Larnaca.

Annual construction figures

A total of 1,526 building permits were authorised during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1,591 in the same period last year. Their total value rose by 4.6% and their total area by 5.7%. The number of permits authorised for the construction of new homes fell by 5.6%.

The 1,101 residential building permits authorised during the first quarter of 2020 provided for the construction of 1,900 new homes; 682 in Limassol, 618 in Nicosia, 240 in Paphos, 221 in Larnaca and 139 in Famagusta.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

Previous articleHistoric deal allows property development in British Bases

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Statistics

Building permits maintaining strong growth

Nigel Howarth -
The number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during February 2020 provided for the construction of 680 new homes; an increase of 18 per cent compared to February 2019 according to official figures.
Read more
Property Statistics

Building permits authorised for 907 new homes

Nigel Howarth -
The number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during January 2020 provided for the construction of 907 new homes; an increase of 27 per cent compared to January 2019 according to official figures.
Read more
Property Statistics

Construction of new homes doubles

Nigel Howarth -
The number of building permits authorised in December 2019 provided for the construction of more than twice as many new homes as those authorised in December 2018 according to official figures.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

WEATHER FORECAST

EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1138
RUB
0.0128
CNY
0.1251
CHF
0.9342

TOP STORIES

Little boxes

Building permits falter in March

Nigel Howarth -
In March 2020, the month during which Cyprus introduced COVID-19 containment measures, 397 building permits were issued according to official figures.

Historic deal allows property development in British Bases

Private jet demand by wealthy Russians rises

Property sales record sharp drop in May

Paralimni Marina set to launch this summer

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020