Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Tuesday 30th June 2020
Home Investor Centre Cyprus tightens grip on 'golden passport' scheme
Investor CentreNews

Cyprus tightens grip on ‘golden passport’ scheme

By Editorial
Cyprus passport

CYPRUS has not processed any passport applications of a foreign investor since January, after freezing procedures pending the approval of tougher criteria regulating the Citizenship for Investment Scheme.

The new regulatory framework was prepared by the government following bad publicity highlighting cases in which passports were granted to dubious investors.

Some 180 applications filed with authorities by foreign investors have been frozen pending the approval of the new framework by Parliament, making checks on applicants tighter.

A bill on tightening criteria and regulations which was tabled at the House in February.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris told the House Interior Committee that his ministry is currently reviewing applications filed in 2019.

Following a four-month delay due to COVID-19, the House kicked-off a round of discussions on a government proposal codifying procedures for the Citizenship for Investment Scheme.

The scheme has brought in billions in investment, mostly through real estate, since it was introduced in 2012, it has come under scrutiny from the EU for being a potential money-laundering risk.

Regulations to be introduced, include sanctions for a Cyprus passport holder should they be found to have broken the law.

Under new proposals, the state can withdraw Cypriot citizenship from a foreign investor if within 10 years of the date of receiving a Cypriot passport they have either been convicted in Cyprus or another country for a serious criminal offence which entails a prison sentence of five years or more, or are wanted by Europol or Interpol for a serious criminal offence, or have been placed on a sanctions list.

“These regulations reinforce in the best possible way the credibility of the investment scheme, while the key provisions relate mostly to linking the scheme to anti-money laundering laws,” Nouris said.

Due diligence

The Minister noted that provisions to be introduced makes service providers assisting foreign nationals in filing their applications, more accountable as they will have to carry out stringent due diligence procedures.

“From now on, the due diligence procedure of applicants does not begin from the moment they file an application to the Interior Ministry, but rather from the moment they select their service provider.”

Nouris said there will be a register with which service providers will have to enrol.

He said they will be issued licenses renewable every year while firms will be held accountable should an issue arise with an applicant’s submission.

The minister conceded there are legal obstacles holding up procedures to revoke Cypriot nationality from 29 investors linked to criminal investigations overseas and financial scandals.

Commenting on changes made in May 2019, Nouris said: “The scheme is not directed solely at real estate, as Cyprus is a country which relies on its tourism industry and services sector”.

He also said applicants must invest a minimum of €2 million in Cyprus, of which €500,000 is for a residence.

Once an investor has acquired the passport, the investor must keep the residence for life.

In addition, successful applicants will contribute a €75,000 fee to the Cyprus Land Development Corporation, and another €75,000 to the Research and Innovation Foundation.

Some 4,000 Cypriot passports were issued to investors under the program, generating at least €7 billion since 2013.

Previous articleGuide to residency in Cyprus

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Cyprus to revoke passports of foreign investors

Editorial -
Nicosia is set to revoke Cyprus passports from at least 26 suspect investors as soon as the House of Representatives passes a law on tighter controls approved by cabinet earlier this week.
Read more
News

Famagusta to finally get its golf course

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Famagusta could have its first golf course within three years, as the €100 mln Ayia Napa Forest Golf project is expected to get the green light from environmental authorities after being rejected four times over eco concerns.
Read more
News

Cabinet extends town planning incentives

George Psyllides -
The cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend existing town planning incentives and introduce new ones in a bid to boost growth, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris announced.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

WEATHER FORECAST

EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.0974
RUB
0.0125
CNY
0.1260
CHF
0.9387

TOP STORIES

Cyprus tightens grip on ‘golden passport’ scheme

Investor Centre Editorial -
Cyprus has not processed any passport applications of a foreign investor since January, pending the approval of tougher criteria regulating the Citizenship for Investment Scheme.
Read more

Guide to residency in Cyprus

Articles British High Commission -
This guide to residency in Cyprus for UK nationals has been issued by the British High Commission in Nicosia to explain the importance of obtaining or updating their residency status.
Read more

Cyprus to revoke passports of foreign investors

News Editorial -
Nicosia is set to revoke Cyprus passports from at least 26 suspect investors as soon as the House of Representatives passes a law on tighter controls approved by cabinet earlier this week.
Read more

German lesson for Cyprus in real estate transactions

Articles Sandra Nebritova -
Cyprus is one of those countries that actively advertises its real estate market and offers additional perks that can come with the purchase – such as residence permit or even a passport.
Read more

Famagusta to finally get its golf course

News Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Famagusta could have its first golf course within three years, as the €100 mln Ayia Napa Forest Golf project is expected to get the green light from environmental authorities after being rejected four times over eco concerns.
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020