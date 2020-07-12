COVID-19 hits new homes in Cyprus

IN APRIL 2020, the second month during which COVID-19 containment measures continued to apply in Cyprus, 195 building permits were issued; a fall of 62.5% compared to April 2019 according to official figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.
The total value of these permits fell by 89.1% and their total area by 77.1%, reaching €81.1 million 62.3 thousand square metres respectively.
These building permits authorised the construction of 339 new homes, a fall of 54.3% compared to the 742 authorised in April 2019.
During April 2020, the 195 permits were authorised for:
- Residential buildings – 145 permits
- Community residences – 1 permit
- Non-residential buildings – 20 permits
- Civil engineering projects – 12 permits
- Division of plots of land – 14 permits
- Road construction – 3 permits
Building permits for new homes
The 145 residential permits provided for the construction of 339 new homes (dwellings). These comprised 85 single houses; a fall of 69.2% compared to the 276 authorised in April 2019 – and 60 multiple housing units including apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes; a fall of 38.8% compared to the 98 authorised in April 2019.
Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)
|Month
|2019 (Dwellings)
|2020 (Dwellings)
|Increase/Decrease
|%age Change
|January
|548
|696
|148
|27.0%
|February
|576
|680
|104
|18.1%
|March
|615
|524
|-91
|-14.8%
|April
|742
|339
|-403
|-54.3%
|Totals
|2,481
|2,239
|-242
|-9.8%
Of those 339 new homes, 164 are destined for Nicosia, 82 for Limassol, 81 for Larnaca, 8 for Paphos and 4 for Famagusta.
Annual construction figures
A total of 1,721 building permits were authorised during the first four months of 2020, compared to 2,111 in the same period last year. Their total value rose fell by 53% and their total area fell by 26.5%. The number of permits authorised for the construction of new homes fell by 9.6%.
The 1,247 residential building permits authorised during the first four months of 2020 provided for the construction of 2,239 new homes; 782 in Nicosia, 764 in Limassol, 248 in Paphos, 302 in Larnaca and 143 in Famagusta.
According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.
