Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Wednesday 22nd July 2020
Home News Greens hit out at local property developer
News

Greens hit out at local property developer

By Bejay Browne
Greens MP Charalampous Theopemptou

THE GREENS have hit out at a “scandal brewing in Paphos”, with roots in the past, concerning land originally earmarked for green areas, which the developer now wants to sell to the Bank of Cyprus to clear debts, they said.

In a long and complicated case, a well-known developer received an urban planning permit for a single development in 2008.

According to the Greens, after 13 years of inactivity, the company is now asking for 20 per cent of the green area that should be for landscaping and public use to be located in the southern part of the development and not in the original portion of 250 hectares, but rather on a piece that the developer wants to sell to Bank of Cyprus.

This would mean that there would be no green area on the ‘united development’ which was what the initial permit was issued for.

“This cannot be done legally as you have to have a percentage of green area evenly distributed on a development so that there are small green areas dotted around and not consolidated into one big piece of land far away, and then sell it,” Greens MP Charalampous Theopemptou told the Cypus Mail on Tuesday. He said green areas do not belong to the owner of the plot but the government.

“You transfer it, and regulations on green areas are very strict and any change of use has to have the permission of the council of ministers,” he said.

The story behind the move is complicated.

In 2008, town planning issued a permit for a ‘unified development’ where a single piece of land is joined and made up of lots of smaller individual plots, owned by different people to create, in this case, a space of 1,120 hectares.

Although it was originally agricultural land without permission to build, uniting it allowed for a building factor of 6 per cent. This land was then converted into a residential area, increasing the building rates to 60-90 per cent, which at the time was a huge scandal in itself, said the Greens.

“Not only were they not supposed to build on this land but it was considered ‘united land’ and now they are asking, after 13 years of nothing and without fulfilling their obligations, that the 20 per cent green area be ‘moved’ and sold to the bank. This would mean there is no green area here, as required,” they said.

The issue was brought to parliament at the time, and there was a great deal of uproar over the conversion of an agricultural land reclamation area into a residential development area, the Greens noted.

Due to this case, the then government invented the urban term of “unified development” which it introduced in certain minimal areas of Cyprus in the local plans in order to favour specific entrepreneurs, the statement said.

“The urban tricks and alchemies of the late 2000s” were then interrupted by the global real estate crisis, the Greens added.

“The claims and derogations requested by the company smell like a distant scandal. We call on the competent services to reject the requests of the company – with the already obvious concessions – and to demand that it fulfil its obligations,” they concluded.

Previous articleCOVID-19 hits new homes in Cyprus
Next articleCyprus real estate sector performance

RELATED ARTICLES

Marinas

Frustration at latest Kissonerga marina delay

Bejay Browne -
Delays in finding a consultant to carry out a study into the Kissonerga marina and cruise ship docking facility construction is scuppering plans to develop the wider area according to community leader.
Read more
News

Cyprus Property worth millions under the hammer

Annie Charalambous -
Many millions of Euros worth of Cyprus property in all the districts comprising houses, apartments, commercial properties and plots of land and fields land are set to go under the hammer in June.
Read more
News

Five more Armou landslide victims

Nigel Howarth -
A creeping landslide is slowly destroying a further five homes at Armou in Paphos and there are ominous signs that they will eventually be served with banning orders like the six declared uninhabitable in 2012.
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Comments on this website are the sole responsibility of their writers and the writers will take full responsibility, liability, and blame for any libel or litigation that result from something written in or as a direct result of something written in a comment.

WEATHER FORECAST

EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.0992
RUB
0.0122
CNY
0.1234
CHF
0.9278

TOP STORIES

Cyprus real estate sector performance

Articles Nigel Howarth -
The Cyprus real estate sector contributed €3.24 billion to the Cypriot economy in 2019, which is higher than the combined contribution of the Financial and Insurance activities and the Manufacturing sectors.
Read more

Greens hit out at local property developer

News Bejay Browne -
The Greens have hit out at a "scandal brewing in Paphos", with roots in the past, concerning land earmarked for green areas, which the developer wants to sell to the Bank of Cyprus to clear debts.
Read more

COVID-19 hits new homes in Cyprus

Property Statistics Nigel Howarth -
Permits for the construction of new homes in Cyprus fell by more than a half during April; the second month during which the COVID-19 containment measures continued to apply.
Read more

Cyprus’ largest ever housing project will help low-income families

News Jonathan Shkurko -
Limassol municipality and the Land Development Corporation (KOAG) reached an official agreement on Thursday regarding the establishment of the largest housing project ever undertaken in Cyprus, worth €100 million.
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020