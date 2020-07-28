Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Tuesday 28th July 2020
Home Investor Centre Parliament to vote on tougher citizenship rules
Investor CentreLegal Matters

Parliament to vote on tougher citizenship rules

By Elias Hazou
Tougher citizenship rules

THE HOUSE interior affairs committee on Monday wrapped up discussion of new regulations aimed at tightening up the citizenship-by-investment programme, previously flagged by the EU as a potential money-laundering risk for Cyprus.

Lawmakers apparently reached consensus on a clause, as part of an amendment to the government regulations submitted earlier, that provides for a transition period regarding the examination of applications for citizenship filed by foreign nationals.

Under the proposal, by Diko MP Panicos Leonidou, all citizenship applications filed prior to the date on which the government submitted to parliament the new regs, will be assessed according to the rules as these applied up to January 31 this year.

The government formally tabled the new regs on June 19, 2020. That means that between January 31 and June 19 – roughly five months – there was an unclear framework on how to handle applications submitted during this period, said committee chair Eleni Mavrou.

During the five-month period in question, applications kept coming in. Some 200 applications have been filed since the beginning of the year. Despite this, the interior ministry had paused processing these applications during this time.

Therefore, Mavrou explained, the new regulations now being discussed would apply to those citizenship applications filed after June 19.

The pending applications – those filed between January 31 and June 19 and which were put on hold – would be processed under the previous regulations – which were laxer.

Mavrou said MPs inserted a number of amendments to the government regs governing the citizenship scheme, rendering it more robust and plugging a number of loopholes.

But Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis sounded his displeasure at the fact the committee rejected an amendment designed to bolster transparency – the obligation of the government to publish the names of those granted citizenship, and the nature of their investment.

Another proposal, also rejected by the majority of MPs, would have seen foreign investors contributing €100,000 to the fund for depositors who suffered a haircut and to the bond holders wiped out in 2013.

Of the additions that did make it, foreign nationals seeking the Cypriot passport will now be able to invest in sectors other than real estate, such as the primary sector, research and development, technology, healthcare and renewable energy sources.

The House plenum will be voting on the regulations and two related bills, and on any amendments or additions to them, on Friday.

One of the features in the updated rules includes the revocation of a citizenship where the state would be able to invoke “reasons of public interest”.

It’s also understood the new rules allow the state to withdraw Cypriot citizenship from a person if within 10 years of the date of naturalisation they have: been convicted in the Republic or any other country for a serious criminal offence which entails a prison sentence of five years or more; are wanted by Europol or Interpol for a serious criminal offence; or have been placed on a sanctions list.

The new ordinances also hold accountable entities registered as service providers assisting foreign nationals in filing their applications.

Once the new rules apply, the screening of applicants begins not from the moment they file an application, but earlier – once they select their service provider.

Service providers would retain their status for one year only, after which they would need to renew their licence.

Previous articlePaphos undergoes multi-million facelift

RELATED ARTICLES

Investor Centre

MPs commit to expedite citizenship bills

Elias Hazou -
MPs have committed to expediting the bills and regulations aimed at improving the transparency of the citizenship-by-investment programme, so that the items can be voted on before the House breaks for the summer recess.
Read more
Investor Centre

Cyprus tightens grip on ‘golden passport’ scheme

Editorial -
Cyprus has not processed any passport applications of a foreign investor since January, pending the approval of tougher criteria regulating the Citizenship for Investment Scheme.
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Comments on this website are the sole responsibility of their writers and the writers will take full responsibility, liability, and blame for any libel or litigation that result from something written in or as a direct result of something written in a comment.

WEATHER FORECAST

EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1035
RUB
0.0118
CNY
0.1218
CHF
0.9291

TOP STORIES

Parliament to vote on tougher citizenship rules

Investor Centre Elias Hazou -
The House interior affairs committee has wrapped up discussing new regulations to tighten up the citizenship-by-investment scheme, flagged by the EU as a potential money-laundering risk.
Read more

Paphos undergoes multi-million facelift

News Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Paphos is in for a facelift with its fair share of new developments while getting smarter with digital projects worth tens of millions of euros nearing completion or in the making.
Read more

Real estate measures to counter the impact of Covid-19 in Cyprus

Articles Dr. Charalambos Pitros -
The Cyprus real estate market is held hostage by the coronavirus; its performance depends on the duration of the virus, a vaccine, and how quickly we apply real estate measures.
Read more

Pissouri homeowners say government decision ‘long overdue’

News Andria Kades -
Pissouri homeowners whose homes have been damaged and destroyed by the landslide since 2012 say it's very difficult to have any confidence after eight years of no action.
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020