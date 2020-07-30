Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Thursday 30th July 2020
Home News Fugitive businessman's villa frozen
News

Fugitive businessman’s villa frozen

By Jean Christou

AN ORDER freezing the luxury Ayia Napa villa owned by fugitive businessman Jho Low, who was granted a Cyprus passport in September 2015, has been secured by the Unit for Combatting Money Laundering (Mokas), it was reported on Wednesday.

According to Phileleftheros, the order was secured with the collaboration of the attorney-general’s office through the Nicosia court.

Sale or transfer of the €5 million villa had already been blocked by the land registry department, the report said.

The new court order opens the way for confiscation of the property down the line and the proceeds for sale to go to the Malaysian authorities where Low is wanted on alleged fraud charges.  Low is said to have been a key figure in the scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which US and Malaysian prosecutors say was used to siphon out hundreds of millions of dollars.

Malaysian authorities withdrew Low’s passport, issued an arrest warrant and have been seeking him since. A report from Malaysia on Wednesday said he is now believed to be in Macau.

Low came to Cyprus in September 2015 and obtained the passport under the citizenship by investment scheme within two days after investing in some property in the Famagusta district. He was not wanted at the time in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

Previous articleParliament to vote on tougher citizenship rules
Next articleCyprus to fast-track building permits

RELATED ARTICLES

Investor Centre

Parliament to vote on tougher citizenship rules

Elias Hazou -
The House interior affairs committee has wrapped up discussing new regulations to tighten up the citizenship-by-investment scheme, flagged by the EU as a potential money-laundering risk.
Read more
Investor Centre

Cyprus tightens grip on ‘golden passport’ scheme

Editorial -
Cyprus has not processed any passport applications of a foreign investor since January, pending the approval of tougher criteria regulating the Citizenship for Investment Scheme.
Read more
News

Fugitive businessman holds Cyprus passport

Editorial -
Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, who holds a Cypriot passport and citizenship, has been described as a Malaysian conman sought by the authorities of Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Comments on this website are the sole responsibility of their writers and the writers will take full responsibility, liability, and blame for any libel or litigation that result from something written in or as a direct result of something written in a comment.

WEATHER FORECAST

EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1058
RUB
0.0115
CNY
0.1206
CHF
0.9288

TOP STORIES

Cyprus to fast-track building permits

News Editorial -
Cyprus is moving to cut red tape in order to fast-track the issuance of planning and building permits, slashing the waiting time down to just 2-3 weeks.
Read more

Fugitive businessman’s villa frozen

News Jean Christou -
An order freezing the luxury Ayia Napa villa owned by fugitive businessman Jho Low had been secured by the Unit for Combatting Money Laundering (Mokas).
Read more

Parliament to vote on tougher citizenship rules

Investor Centre Elias Hazou -
The House interior affairs committee has wrapped up discussing new regulations to tighten up the citizenship-by-investment scheme, flagged by the EU as a potential money-laundering risk.
Read more

Paphos undergoes multi-million facelift

News Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Paphos is in for a facelift with its fair share of new developments while getting smarter with digital projects worth tens of millions of euros nearing completion or in the making.
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline