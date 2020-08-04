Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Property Sales

Property sales in Cyprus improving

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property sales

PROPERTY sales in Cyprus fell by 8% in July compared to July 2019 according to official figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys.

During July a total of 825 property sales contracts were deposited at Land Registry offices across the island compared to the 896 deposited in July last year. However, considering there was an 80% fall in April, a 71% fall in May and a 10% fall in June, the figures are encouraging given the on-going COVID-19 situation.

Although property sales in Nicosia and Famagusta rose by 44% and 22% respectively, these increases were more than wiped out by falls in sales in Paphos (-44%), Larnaca (-17%) and Limassol (-11%).

(In a move to help the real estate market recover, the government introduced an interest rate subsidy for new housing loans granted from 1st March 2020 until 31st December 2020. The scheme covers loans with a maximum value of €300,000 with a maximum interest rate of 2.30% and will cover 1.5% of the rate for a period of four years.)

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia2019161194131169213145174103137183208180
202019717813938100178251
Famagusta2019534845968743493040504864
202050474110285660
Larnaca201911412511814017310215793102160122162
20201471181062459109131
Limassol2019251256287428546219286196240228296284
202018022514372112202254
Paphos2019187211185224404205230166173192233220
20201681718172120101129
Totals201976683476610571423714896588662813907910
2020742739510216419646825

Total property sales – year to date

In the first seven months of 2020 property sales are down by 37% compared to the same period in 2019, with sales falling in all districts.

Sales in Paphos have fallen by 49%, closely followed by Limassol, where sales are down 48%. Meanwhile, sales in Famagusta, Larnaca and Nicosia have fallen 31%, 25% and 9% respectively.

In terms of the absolute numbers of property sales, Limassol leads the way with 1,188 sales followed by Nicosia with 1,081 sales, Paphos (842 sales), Larnaca (694 sales) and finally Famagusta with 292 sales.

Property Prices

Cyprus house price index up 2.5 per cent

Nigel Howarth -
The Cyprus house price index rose by an average of 2.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter according to official figures from the Cyprus Statistical Service (CYSTAT)
Read more
Investor Centre

MPs commit to expedite citizenship bills

Elias Hazou -
MPs have committed to expediting the bills and regulations aimed at improving the transparency of the citizenship-by-investment programme, so that the items can be voted on before the House breaks for the summer recess.
Read more
Marinas

Frustration at latest Kissonerga marina delay

Bejay Browne -
Delays in finding a consultant to carry out a study into the Kissonerga marina and cruise ship docking facility construction is scuppering plans to develop the wider area according to community leader.
Read more

Tender awarded for Larnaca port and marina

Marinas Editorial -
The tender to develop the Larnaca port and marina has been awarded to Eldeman Holding BV and Alexandrou Corporate Services, comprised of Israeli and Cypriot interests.
Read more

