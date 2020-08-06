Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Friday 7th August 2020
Property sales to foreigners continue to fall

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property sales

PROPERTY sales to foreigners (non-Cypriots) continued to decline in July with numbers falling by 36% compared to the numbers sold in July 2019 and by 43% during the first seven months of 2020 compared to the same period last year according to official statistics.

Although the Coronavirus pandemic and the travel ban have contributed to the fall in sales, it is not a recent phenomenon. Sales to foreigners have been falling month-on-month since June last year (with the exception of December when there was a small increase in sales of 3%.)

In July, property sales to foreigners accounted for a third of total sales, with numbers equally split between EU and non-EU purchasers.

Since the start of the year sales to non-EU purchasers are down by almost a half (46%), while sales EU purchasers are down 35%.

However, non-EU citizens still account for the lion’s share of total foreign sales. Here are the detailed figures:

Total foreign sales

The total number of sales to non-Cypriots, which accounted for 33% of all sales in July, fell by 36% compared to July 2019. Although sales in the capital Nicosia remained steady, property sales to non-Cypriots fell in the remaining four districts:

While sales in Paphos fell by 36%, sales in Limassol, Famagusta and Larnaca fell by 35%, 34% and 12% respectively.

Total Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia2019343016324524211323202126
20201923159171121
Famagusta2019212929384218471724173538
20204029254201331
Larnaca2019604371679060674035795374
202071545011313859
Limassol20198510495137217811096264848672
202082896749395287
Paphos2019157180157155229136176112139126169151
20201131425551898387
Totals2019357386368429623319420244285326364361
2020325337212124196197269

During the first seven months of 2020 the number of sales to foreigners has fallen by 43% compared to the same period last year.

Foreign sales to EU nationals

Although the total number of sales to EU nationals fell 8% in July, the figures seem to be going in the right direction.

With the exception of Paphos, where sales fell by 40% compared to July last year, they rose in the remaining four districts.

Sales in Famagusta rose by 65%, while sales in the capital Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol rose by 23%, 19% and 4% respectively.

Foreign (EU) Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia2019141491920161358101514
20209129310716
Famagusta20199614171081714105923
20206141034928
Larnaca201912122118201116136231423
202021131103619
Limassol2019162520212826271725302625
202028301112141528
Paphos2019567261486959735861956172
202040602524211844
Totals2019107129125123147120146107110133125157
202010412966425255135

During the first seven months of 2020 the number of sales to EU nationals has fallen by 35% compared to the same period last year.

Foreign sales to non-EU nationals

The total number of sales to non-EU nationals fell by 51% compared to July 2019, with sales falling in all districts.

Sales in Famagusta fell 90% and sales in Paphos fell 58%. Meanwhile, sales in Limassol, Nicosia and Larnaca fell by 48%, 38% and 22% respectively.

(The decision by the Cyprus parliament to vote into law two bills aimed at tightening Cyprus citizenship by investment programme will no doubt have a negative effect on property sales to non-EU citizens.)

Foreign (Non-EU) Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia20192017713258881510612
2020101166745
Famagusta201912231521321030314122615
202034151511643
Larnaca2019483150497049512729563951
202050413911283240
Limassol201969797511618955824539546047
202054595637253743
Paphos2019101108961071607710354786110879
202073823027686543
Totals2019250257243306476199274137175193239204
202022120814682144142134

During the first seven months of 2020 the number of sales to non-EU nationals has fallen by 46% compared to the same period last year.

Domestic property sales

Sales to the domestic market are more encouraging, with sales up 17% in July compared to July 2019.

Although sales in Paphos and Larnaca fell by 22% and 20%, they rose in the remaining three districts.

Sales rose in Famagusta by 1350% (representing an increase of 27 on the number sold in July 2019). Meanwhile, sales in Nicosia and Limassol rose by 50% and 3% respectively.

(The increase in domestic sales has been helped by the introduction of an interest rate subsidy for new housing loans granted from 1st March 2020 until 31st December 2020. The scheme covers loans with a maximum value of €300,000 with a maximum interest rate of 2.30% and will cover 1.5% of the rate for a period of four years.)

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia201912716411513716812115390114163187154
20201781551242983167230
Famagusta201932191658452521316331326
2020101816684329
Larnaca2019548247738342905367816988
202076645613287172
Limassol2019166152192291329138177134176144210212
202098136762373150183
Paphos20193031286917569545434666469
202055292621311842
Totals2019409448398628800395476344407487543549
202041740229892223449556

During the first seven months of 2020 the number of sales to the domestic market  has fallen by 31% compared to the same period last year.

Analysis of property sales since 2000

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2020

YearOverseas SalesDomestic SalesPercentage
Overseas Sales		Total
Sales
200045012,2143.6%12,664
20011,20712,8498.6%14,056
20022,54814,11115.3%16,659
20033,98115,29420.7%19,275
20045,38411,94731.1%17,331
20056,48510,10639.1%16,591
20068,3558,59849.3%16,953
200711,2819,96453.1%21,245
20086,6368,03145.2%14,667
20091,7616,40921.6%8,170
20102,0306,56823.6%8,598
20111,6525,36623.5%7,018
20121,4764,79323.5%6,269
20131,0172,75027.0%3,767
20141,1933,33426.4%4,527
20151,3493,60327.2%4,952
2016
1,8135,25025.7%7,063
2017
2,4066,32827.5%8,734
201814,3674,87547.3%9,242
2019
4,4825,88443.2%10,366
2020 (July)
 1,6602,43740.5%4,097
Totals
71,533160,71130.8%232,244

1 The Department of Lands & Surveys has advised that overseas sales in 2018 and subsequent year should not be compared to sales in previous years due to changes in the methodology used to classify ‘Aliens’ (foreigners).

