Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Thursday 27th August 2020
Home Investor Centre No easy way to revoke dodgy golden passports
Investor CentreNews

No easy way to revoke dodgy golden passports

By Editorial
Cyprus golden passport

Demetra Kalogirou, head of the task force reviewing high-risk cases of ‘golden passports‘ that were issued to convicted investors, is seeking legal advice to see if their Cypriot citizenship can be revoked.

The task force was set up last year after the government agreed to revoke the citizenship of 26 investors from countries including Russia, Cambodia, Malaysia and Iran following accusations of wrongdoing.

Kalogirou, the chairperson of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, told the CyBC radio Tuesday that the three-person task force has reviewed the 30 cases it received ever since it was appointed in December 2019.

“There are some cases where the applications included misleading information while in some cases facts were concealed by the applicant (acting on behalf of the beneficiary).

“We have sought a legal opinion to find if stricter and transparent rules (introduced in August 2019) can have retrospective effect,” Kalogirou told CyBC Radio.

Kalogirou said that her task force has been checking against all available databases, locally and internationally, including the police, Interpol, Cyprus’ financial crimes unit Mokas and the Foreign Ministry.

She admitted there were some shortfalls in the legislation for transparency and good conduct reports which were not spotted because of differences in spelling, or because they were not applicable to the anti-money laundering regulations that apply in Cyprus.

Kalogirou’s comments follow an expose published by global media outlet Al Jazeera with incriminating evidence that Cyprus issued passports to investors with a criminal record during the years 2017-2019.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera initial report claimed that 12 dubious investors – including four Russians, two people each from Ukraine, China and Iran, and one from Venezuela and Vietnam – secured Cypriot passports after paying at least €2 million in investments despite being under investigation for corruption and fraud

Al Jazeera is to continue daily reports based on a selection of 1,400 leaked Cyprus government documents on the Cypriot Citizenship for Investment which it claims proves that passports were “sold to dozens of foreigners linked to crime and corruption”.

The outlet will publish more ‘Cyprus Papers‘ during the week.

Plot thickens

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris dismissed the allegations as part of a smear campaign, implying that Turkey was involved in an attempt to discredit Cyprus due to its close ties with the Qatari regime.

“We should ask why an organisation like Al Jazeera, which we all know to which country it belongs and we know where this country stands politically, chooses this moment in time to try to deal a blow to the Cyprus Republic.”

Previous articleCyprus investment programme recent amendments
Next articleCyprus: How important is a Title Deed?

RELATED ARTICLES

Investor Centre

Al Jazeera ‘probe’ a smear campaign

Andrew Rosenbaum -
For a second day on Monday, the Qatar state-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera continued to release a selection of 1,400 Cyprus government documents regarding the...
Read more
Investor Centre

Al Jazeera names ‘golden passport’ holders

Nigel Howarth -
The names of individuals who obtained so-called 'Golden Passports' and citizenship through the much-criticised Cyprus Investment Program have been published by Al Jazeera in...
Read more
Investor Centre

Cyprus sold passports to criminals and fugitives

Al Jazeera Investigative Unit -
Convicted fraudsters, money launderers and political figures accused of corruption are among dozens of people from more than 70 countries who have bought so-called...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1165
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1228
CHF
0.9306

TOP STORIES

Cyprus: How important is a Title Deed?

Articles Elizabeth Michael -
The acquisition of a Title Deed is usually simple and straightforward, however, at times it can also involve a very complex and specialised process...
Read more

No easy way to revoke dodgy golden passports

Investor Centre Editorial -
Demetra Kalogirou, head of the task force reviewing high-risk cases of 'golden passports' that were issued to convicted investors, is seeking legal advice to...
Read more

Cyprus investment programme recent amendments

Investor Centre Areti Charidemou and Associates LLC -
The Council of Ministers have adopted the amended regulations in regards to the Cyprus Investment Programme (CIP) on the 18th of August 2020. While the...
Read more

Cyprus urged to scrap ‘corrupt’ golden visas

Investor Centre Editorial -
Cyprus Citizenship for Investment scheme has not only attracted Al Jazeera's attention but also come under scrutiny from global anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International who...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline