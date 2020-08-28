Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Friday 28th August 2020
Home News 1647 Estia applications, 350 rejected
News

1647 Estia applications, 350 rejected

By George Psyllides
Estia mortgage relief scheme

To date, 1,647 borrowers have applied to be included in a state-backed mortgage relief scheme Estia, with 350 already rejected, it emerged on Thursday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, 301 applications were at the approval stage of being included in the Estia scheme while 350 have been rejected.

Some 200 applicants were deemed unviable and their cases will be handled by the finance ministry. Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides had said in the past that the government would look into other schemes to assist those who could not repay their loans.

The Estia programme was proposed in the wake of the 2013 financial meltdown to help people with non-performing loans (NPLs) retain ownership of their main residence.

The plan would also contribute to deleveraging Cypriot banks.

Banks have until the end of this month to submit applications to the labour ministry.

Unviable applications will be processed after the examination of all other applications.

To be eligible for the scheme, borrowers must meet certain wealth, income, and other criteria.

They must also come to an arrangement with the bank regarding the restructuring of their loans.

Those qualifying for the Estia relief scheme will see their home loan written off by at least 5 per cent, where the value of the mortgaged home is higher than the loan amount; in cases where the home value is lower than the loan amount, the amount written off is the difference between the market value and the loan amount.

From the amount remaining after the loan write-off, the state will pay 33 per cent of the instalments.

Previous articleCyprus: How important is a Title Deed?
Next articlePossible legal action against Cyprus?

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Poles with loans in Swiss francs win EU case

Nigel Howarth -
Around half a million Polish homeowners with Swiss franc loans have won their case in the European Court of Justice, which has ruled they can ask the Polish courts to convert their loans into the Polish Zloty.
Read more
News

Developers seek to self-finance projects

Editorial -
Property developers are looking to self-finance construction projects due foreign investors fearing possible difficulties obtaining Title Deeds if developments are mortgaged and banks imposing stricter criteria for granting loans.
Read more
News

No tax on mortgaged property sales

Staff Reporter -
Those selling their mortgaged property in Cyprus to reduce or repay their mortgage debt will be exempt from paying capital gains, income tax, special defence contributions, as well as stamp duty and transfer fees.
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1147
RUB
0.0113
CNY
0.1223
CHF
0.9297

TOP STORIES

Possible legal action against Cyprus?

Investor Centre Nigel Howarth -
European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders first spoke on Al Jazeera about the revelations of the international media network and revealed that he is...
Read more

1647 Estia applications, 350 rejected

News George Psyllides -
To date, 1,647 borrowers have applied to be included in a state-backed mortgage relief scheme Estia, with 350 already rejected, it emerged on Thursday. According...
Read more

Cyprus: How important is a Title Deed?

Articles Elizabeth Michael -
The acquisition of a Title Deed is usually simple and straightforward, however, at times it can also involve a very complex and specialised process...
Read more

No easy way to revoke dodgy golden passports

Investor Centre Editorial -
Demetra Kalogirou, head of the task force reviewing high-risk cases of 'golden passports' that were issued to convicted investors, is seeking legal advice to...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline