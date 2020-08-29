Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Saturday 29th August 2020
Are Cyprus ‘Golden Passports’ legal?

By Nigel Howarth
An Al Jazeera investigation has revealed Cyprus has been providing European passports to convicted criminals and high-level political figures.

The large leak of passport data to Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit exposes serious flaws to the island’s so-called “golden passports” scheme that has generated more than US$8 billion for the Cyprus government.

The European justice commissioner says he will consider legal action against Cyprus. But can it be stopped?

Al Jazeera presenter Hashem Ahelbarra discusses the situation in a 25-minute TV broadcast with guests:

Laure Brillaud – Senior policy officer at Transparency International covering the European Union.

Praxoula Antoniadou – President of the United Democrats political party and former Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism of Cyprus.

Jelena Dzankic – Co-director of the Global Citizenship Observatory at the European University Institute.

