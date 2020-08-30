Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Sunday 30th August 2020
Home Articles UK Nationals: the UK has left the EU building!
Articles

UK Nationals: the UK has left the EU building!

By CRPG

As you are all aware, the UK has left the EU and is now in a transition period. To that end, the UK government is working with organisations to help and assist UK Nationals living in EU countries who need residency advice and support.

One of those organisations is the Cyprus Residency Planning Group (CRPG) whose remit is to help UK Nationals who may find it hard to complete all the paperwork, particularly pensioners and disabled; those living in remote areas or with mobility difficulties and those needing assistance with language translation or interpretation and who, for whatever reason, cannot respond and help themselves.

In other words, people deemed at risk.

CRPG officially opened for business in April 2020, when the Help Desk sprang into action and began the process of taking calls from people seeking advice on whether to apply for an MEU1 or an MEU3 – and what the difference is.

There still seems to be some misinformation and confusion out there.

So, in a nutshell – if you have lived in Cyprus for more than 90 days BUT less than 5 years, you need to apply for an MEU1 and if you have lived in Cyprus for 5 years or more, you need to apply for an MEU3.

All old-style residency documents such as the blue form, pink slip, alien registration book or a stamp in your passport are no longer valid and must be replaced.

Please visit the CRPG website for more information and for those of you who are considering residency and who might be new to Cyprus please also look at the GOV. UK information site Living in Cyprus Guide

If you would like to chat about your own situation – or you know of someone who needs our help – please contact the Help Desk on 99826087 or email  contactus@cyprus-crpg.org.

We look forward to hearing from you.

PS: We are also looking for more volunteers to work as Case Workers, to help us manage individual cases. Volunteers are trained in Safe Guarding, Data Protection and will also be required to apply for CRO clearance. There is remuneration for mileage and an hourly rate – plus Case Workers are provided with a CRPG branded brief case and business card. It’s a great way to help your local community.

(Public Service Announcement)

Previous articleAre Cyprus ‘Golden Passports’ legal?

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1213
RUB
0.0113
CNY
0.1223
CHF
0.9289

TOP STORIES

UK Nationals: the UK has left the EU building!

Articles CRPG -
As you are all aware, the UK has left the EU and is now in a transition period. To that end, the UK government...
Read more

Are Cyprus ‘Golden Passports’ legal?

News Nigel Howarth -
An Al Jazeera investigation has revealed Cyprus has been providing European passports to convicted criminals and high-level political figures. The large leak of passport data...
Read more

Possible legal action against Cyprus?

Investor Centre Nigel Howarth -
European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders first spoke on Al Jazeera about the revelations of the international media network and revealed that he is...
Read more

1647 Estia applications, 350 rejected

News George Psyllides -
To date, 1,647 borrowers have applied to be included in a state-backed mortgage relief scheme Estia, with 350 already rejected, it emerged on Thursday. According...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline