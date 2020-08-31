Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Monday 31st August 2020
Home Investor Centre Call for freeze on 'golden passports' scheme
Investor CentreNews

Call for freeze on ‘golden passports’ scheme

By Editorial
House Speaker Demetris Syllouris has called for a freeze on the 'golden passports' scheme

Cyprus’ Citizenship for Investment Scheme should be suspended until a consensus is found among the political leadership on whether it has a future, said House Speaker Demetris Syllouris on Monday.

He will send a letter to President Nicos Anastasiades, urging him to convene a meeting with party leaders to discuss the prospects of the Cyprus Citizenship for Investment Scheme.

Syllouris said his aim was to dispel any doubts about the programme and if there are lingering doubts among the political parties “there should be no programme”.

He said suspect foreign investors should have their Cypriot passports taken away.

“In relation to the programme, I suggest that by utilising the new regulations, as passed on 31 July 2020, and the existing legislation the investigation for possible revocation of passports be accelerated where possible,” the letter said.

Syllouris said that if the political decision is not to end it, then the party suggestions for improving the programme will be at the President’s disposal.

In the case of non-termination, Syllouris suggests “there should be a suspension of the programme until it is further improved, based on the concerns and suggestions tabled at the President’s meeting with the party leaders”.

Focus has shifted once again to the ‘golden passports’ scheme as a series of unflattering articles and videos were published by global media outlet Al Jazeera last week which essentially portrayed Cyprus as selling passports to criminals for cash.

The expose was based on the leak of over 1,400 documents related to the investment scheme, obtained by Al Jazeera, which in photos, appear to bear the seal of the Cyprus Parliament.

On Monday, ruling DISY leader Averof Neophytou said he suspects any one of 18 people, including the heads of parliamentary parties and members of the House interior committee as potential suspects of the leak.

Officially, the Cyprus government has refuted Al Jazeera’s claims as propaganda, with Interior Minister Nicos Nouris arguing they only served to damage the island’s economy and reputation through “deception” and “false information”.

Previous articleCyprus Papers push real estate sector into the unknown

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Cyprus Papers push real estate sector into the unknown

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Real estate market stakeholders perceive Al Jazeera's expose on Cyprus' citizenship scheme as a heavy blow to the construction industry which relies on the...
Read more
Articles

No better way to shoot yourself in the foot

Editorial -
The 'Cyprus Papers' revealed by Al Jazeera that humiliated the administration should be a wake-up call to everyone on this island that the goose...
Read more
News

Are Cyprus ‘Golden Passports’ legal?

Nigel Howarth -
An Al Jazeera investigation has revealed Cyprus has been providing European passports to convicted criminals and high-level political figures. The large leak of passport data...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1162
RUB
0.0113
CNY
0.1225
CHF
0.9282

TOP STORIES

Call for freeze on ‘golden passports’ scheme

Investor Centre Editorial -
Cyprus' Citizenship for Investment Scheme should be suspended until a consensus is found among the political leadership on whether it has a future, said...
Read more

Cyprus Papers push real estate sector into the unknown

Articles Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Real estate market stakeholders perceive Al Jazeera's expose on Cyprus' citizenship scheme as a heavy blow to the construction industry which relies on the...
Read more

No better way to shoot yourself in the foot

Articles Editorial -
The 'Cyprus Papers' revealed by Al Jazeera that humiliated the administration should be a wake-up call to everyone on this island that the goose...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline