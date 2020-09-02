Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Wednesday 2nd September 2020
Home Legal Matters Cyprus Bar Association board has failed
Legal Matters

Cyprus Bar Association board has failed

By George Psyllides
Cyprus Bar Association chairman Doros Ioannides

The Cyprus Bar Association’s disciplinary board has failed in its mission, chairman Doros Ioannides conceded on Wednesday, as he urged parliament to look into changing the way it operated.

“The disciplinary board and ethics are also for the benefit of the citizens and not just us lawyers,” Ioannides told the House legal affairs committee. “I am the president for 15 years and I preside over the disciplinary board and I am telling you we have failed.”

Ioannides said the board has 2,000 cases pending before it.

His comments before the committee were made during discussion of an amendment to the law on lawyers, which modernises provisions and regulates the general meetings of district bar associations and the Pancyprian Bar Association.

Ioannides urged MPs to examine the issue of the disciplinary board which “for many reasons and because of the many cases could not operate as you and we would like.”

The outgoing bar association chairman said the board should not be elected by lawyers.

“A lawyer cannot go around asking for a vote to be elected to the disciplinary board,” he said.

Ioannides said he agreed with a proposal to have a board that is appointed by the attorney-general and the Bar Association’s board.

He also suggested increasing the board’s members.

The association’s disciplinary board is made up of seven members and is headed by the attorney-general. The bar association chairman is also a member.

Previous articleGolden passports: the EU must act

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Golden passports: the EU must act

Nigel Howarth -
The problems and scandals surrounding the sale of 'Golden Passports', which allows their holders unrestricted access to EU members states and dozens of countries,...
Read more
Articles

Curtain rising on citizenship-by-investment program

Marina Economides -
The Presidency has before it four scenarios for dealing with the issue of purchased citizenships. The most likely possibility is that of suspending the...
Read more
Investor Centre

Call for freeze on ‘golden passports’ scheme

Editorial -
Cyprus' Citizenship for Investment Scheme should be suspended until a consensus is found among the political leadership on whether it has a future, said...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1255
RUB
0.0114
CNY
0.1234
CHF
0.9253

TOP STORIES

Cyprus Bar Association board has failed

Legal Matters George Psyllides -
The Cyprus Bar Association's disciplinary board has failed in its mission, chairman Doros Ioannides conceded on Wednesday, as he urged parliament to look into...
Read more

Golden passports: the EU must act

Articles Nigel Howarth -
The problems and scandals surrounding the sale of 'Golden Passports', which allows their holders unrestricted access to EU members states and dozens of countries,...
Read more

Curtain rising on citizenship-by-investment program

Articles Marina Economides -
The Presidency has before it four scenarios for dealing with the issue of purchased citizenships. The most likely possibility is that of suspending the...
Read more

Call for freeze on ‘golden passports’ scheme

Investor Centre Editorial -
Cyprus' Citizenship for Investment Scheme should be suspended until a consensus is found among the political leadership on whether it has a future, said...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline