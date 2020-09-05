Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Property Sales

Overseas property sales in decline

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property sales

Property sales to the overseas (non-Cypriot) market continued to fall in August with numbers down 18% compared to the numbers sold in August 2019 and down by 41% over the first eight months of 2020 compared to the same period last year according to official statistics.

Sales to the overseas market have been falling month-on-month since June 2019 (with the exception of a small rise in December 2019.)

Sales to the overseas market in August accounted for 35% of the total sold during the month.

Total overseas property sales

The total number of property sales to the overseas market during August stood at 199; a fall of 18% compared to the 244 sales achieved in the same month last year.

But it was not all bad news. Sales rose in Famagusta by 30%, while those in Nicosia rose by 8% compared to sales in August last year.

However, these rises were more than wiped out by falls 39% in Paphos, 18% in Limassol and 10% in Larnaca.

Despite the 39% fall in Paphos, it still remains the most popular destination for foreigners buying property in Cyprus.

Total Overseas Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia2019343016324524211323202126
2020192315917112114
Famagusta2019212929384218471724173538
2020402925420133130
Larnaca2019604371679060674035795374
20207154501131385936
Limassol20198510495137217811096264848672
20208289674939528751
Paphos2019157180157155229136176112139126169151
2020113142555189838768
Totals2019357386368429623319420244285326364361
2020325337212124196197269199

During the first eight months of 2020 the sales to the overseas market have fallen 41% compared to the same period last year.

Sales to EU nationals

Sales to the EU segment of the overseas property market in August accounted for 14% of total sales – and the number of sales fell by 24% compared to August 2019.

Although sales in Nicosia (the capital) and Larnaca were up 120% and 31% respectively, they fell in the remaining three districts.

Sales in Paphos fell 45%, Sales in Famagusta fell by 36% and sales in Limassol were down 29% compared to August 2019.

Foreign (EU) Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia2019141491920161358101514
2020912931071611
Famagusta20199614171081714105923
202061410349289
Larnaca201912122118201116136231423
20202113110361917
Limassol2019162520212826271725302625
20202830111214152812
Paphos2019567261486959735861956172
20204060252421184432
Totals2019107129125123147120146107110133125157
20201041296642525513581

During the first eight months of 2020 the sales to the EU segment of the overseas market have fallen 34% compared to the same period last year.

Sales to non-EU nationals

Sales to the non-EU segment of the overseas property market in August accounted for 21% of total sales – and the number of sales fell by 14% compared to August 2019.

Although sales in Famagusta rose by 600% (from a very low base), they fell in the remaining four districts.

Nicosia saw the number of sales fall by 63% and Paphos saw a fall of 33%. Meanwhile, sales in Larnaca and Limassol were down 30% and 13% respectively.

Foreign (Non-EU) Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia20192017713258881510612
20201011667453
Famagusta201912231521321030314122615
20203415151164321
Larnaca2019483150497049512729563951
20205041391128324019
Limassol201969797511618955824539546047
20205459563725374339
Paphos2019101108961071607710354786110879
20207382302768654336
Totals2019250257243306476199274137175193239204
202022120814682144142134118

During the first eight months of 2020 the sales to the non-EU segment of the overseas market have fallen 44% compared to the same period last year.

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market

Encouraged by the introduction of an interest rate subsidy for new housing loans granted from 1st March 2020 covering loans up to a value of €300,000, sales to the domestic market rose by 5% in August compared to the same month last year.

Although sales in Paphos, Famagusta and Larnaca fell by 69%, 31% and 4% respectively, these were outweighed by a 59% rise in sales in Nicosia and a 6% rise in Limassol. (Nicosia and Limassol are the island’s main business centres.)

Domestic Property Sale Contracts – 2019/2020 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia201912716411513716812115390114163187154
20201781551242983167230143
Famagusta201932191658452521316331326
20201018166843299
Larnaca2019548247738342905367816988
20207664561328717251
Limassol2019166152192291329138177134176144210212
202098136762373150183142
Paphos20193031286917569545434666469
20205529262131184217
Totals2019409448398628800395476344407487543549
202041740229892223449556362

During the first eight months of 2020 the number of sales to the domestic market  has fallen by 28% compared to the same period last year.

Analysis of property sales since 2000

Cyprus Property Sale Contracts 2000 – 2020

YearOverseas SalesDomestic SalesPercentage
Overseas Sales		Total
Sales
200045012,2143.6%12,664
20011,20712,8498.6%14,056
20022,54814,11115.3%16,659
20033,98115,29420.7%19,275
20045,38411,94731.1%17,331
20056,48510,10639.1%16,591
20068,3558,59849.3%16,953
200711,2819,96453.1%21,245
20086,6368,03145.2%14,667
20091,7616,40921.6%8,170
20102,0306,56823.6%8,598
20111,6525,36623.5%7,018
20121,4764,79323.5%6,269
20131,0172,75027.0%3,767
20141,1933,33426.4%4,527
20151,3493,60327.2%4,952
2016
1,8135,25025.7%7,063
2017
2,4066,32827.5%8,734
201814,3674,87547.3%9,242
2019
4,4825,88443.2%10,366
2020 (Aug)
 1,8592,79939.9%4,658
Totals
71,732161,07330.8%232,805

1 The Department of Lands & Surveys has advised that overseas sales in 2018 and subsequent year should not be compared to sales in previous years due to changes in the methodology used to classify ‘Aliens’ (foreigners).

