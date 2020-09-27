Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Sunday 27th September 2020
Home Investor Centre Wealthy Britons turn to Cypriot citizenship
Investor CentreNews

Wealthy Britons turn to Cypriot citizenship

By Sinead Kelly
Wealthy Britons turn to Cypriot citizenship

The number of British entrepreneurs looking to “buy” citizenship from countries offering visa-free access to the European Union has risen sharply, investment migration firms say, as prospects of a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the bloc darken.

Investment immigration firm Astons said it had seen a 50% and 30% year-on-year increase in interest from clients seeking Cypriot or Greek citizenship respectively this quarter, less than four months before UK passport-holders are likely to lose their rights to freedom of movement across the EU.

Henley & Partners also reported a rise in requests for advice on investment migration applications to Malta, Portugal, Austria and several Caribbean islands, which offer a range of residency rights, visa-free travel to the EU and citizenship to investors in local business or property.

Citizens of certain Caribbean sovereign states including St. Lucia and St Kitts & Nevis also enjoy preferred access to the EU, thanks to close ties with EU members as a result of historic, diplomatic and modern trade agreements.

“This isn’t about tourists. This is the UK high net worth community that have a constant need to travel to and spend significant time in the EU,” said Henley & Partners director Paddy Blewer.

“This is investment migration as a volatility hedge and a component in a high net worth portfolio value defence strategy,” he said, adding that volumes of client engagement were higher now than immediately after the 2016 Brexit vote.

Interest in additional citizenships is rising even as the European Commission examines possible steps to curb EU states selling passports and visas to wealthy foreigners, due to concerns it can help organised crime groups.

Cypriot residency can be secured in two months with a €300,000 ($351,870) property purchase. Securing citizenship takes six months and requires a minimum property investment of €2 million.

Reuters reported in December how some donors to Britain’s ruling Conservative Party had sought Cypriot citizenship including hedge fund manager Alan Howard.

© 2020 Reuters

Previous articleMixed outlook for real estate

RELATED ARTICLES

Investor Centre

Mixed outlook for real estate

Press Release -
BNP Paribas has released its second 2020 report regarding the property market outlook post-pandemic, presenting forecasts about real estate in uncertain times. The obvious differentiation...
Read more
Articles

No deal Brexit strips expats of UK bank accounts

British High Commission -
Thousands of Britons living in the EU will have their UK bank accounts closed by the end of the year because of the UK’s...
Read more
Investor Centre

Developers call to end ‘golden passports’ debate

Editorial -
The Association of Large Property Developers has called on those engaging in public criticism of Cyprus' Citizenship for Investment scheme to stop, arguing that...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.0957
RUB
0.0110
CNY
0.1260
CHF
0.9254

TOP STORIES

Wealthy Britons turn to Cypriot citizenship

Investor Centre Sinead Kelly -
The number of British entrepreneurs looking to "buy" citizenship from countries offering visa-free access to the European Union has risen sharply, investment migration firms...
Read more

Mixed outlook for real estate

Investor Centre Press Release -
BNP Paribas has released its second 2020 report regarding the property market outlook post-pandemic, presenting forecasts about real estate in uncertain times. The obvious differentiation...
Read more

No deal Brexit strips expats of UK bank accounts

Articles British High Commission -
Thousands of Britons living in the EU will have their UK bank accounts closed by the end of the year because of the UK’s...
Read more

Developers call to end ‘golden passports’ debate

Investor Centre Editorial -
The Association of Large Property Developers has called on those engaging in public criticism of Cyprus' Citizenship for Investment scheme to stop, arguing that...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline