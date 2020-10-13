Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Wednesday 14th October 2020
Home Investor Centre Cyprus ditches 'golden passport' scheme
Investor CentreNews

Cyprus ditches ‘golden passport’ scheme

By Al Jazeera Investigative Unit
Cyprus ditches 'golden passport' scheme

Cyprus has announced it will abolish a controversial passport scheme following an investigation by Al Jazeera that revealed how high-ranking politicians were willing to issue passports to convicted criminals.

The interior and finance ministries said in a statement posted in Greek on Twitter that the citizenship through investment programme in its current form will be abolished from November 1.

“The proposal was based on the long-standing weaknesses but also on the abusive exploitation of the provisions of the programme,” Tuesday’s statement said.

In addition, Cypriot Attorney General George Savvidis announced it would start an investigation into possible criminal offenses.

“What has been published in the last few hours by the Al Jazeera news network is causing outrage, anger and concern among the people,” his statement read.

On Monday, Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit released The Cyprus Papers Undercover, which showed the willingness of parliament speaker, Demetris Syllouris, and member of parliament, Christakis Giovanis (also known as Giovani in Cyprus), to aid and abet convicted criminals to obtain a passport through the Citizenship Investment Programme (CIP).

Weeks earlier, Al Jazeera also released The Cyprus Papers, a cache of almost 1,400 documents showing Cyprus had granted passports to criminals convicted in their home countries and people wanted by Interpol in the previous years.

Following Tuesday’s announcement by the Cypriot government, Syllouris said he would abstain from duties from October 19 until any government investigations had been completed.

Politicians implicated

Anyone who could afford to invest at least $2.5m in the Cypriot economy, usually through real estate, was able to obtain a Cypriot passport.

The programme has been regularly criticised by the European Union and anti-corruption NGOs, which claim it would increase the risk of money laundering through Europe’s financial institutions.

Posing as Billy Lee and Angie, Al Jazeera’s reporters went undercover, pretending to represent a Chinese businessman interested in acquiring a Cypriot passport. The mystery businessman had been convicted for money laundering, which should have disqualified him as an applicant under Cyprus’ rules.

However, time and again they were told that the sentence would not be a problem as long as enough money was invested.

MP Christakis Giovani, also one of the island’s most prominent real estate developers, told the undercover reporters he would ensure the deal was done.

“It’s not easy. But I can promise, we shall do the best. And I believe we have the experience,” Giovani said.

Parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris went even further, saying: “You can tell him that he will have, without mentioning my name or anybody else’s, full support from Cyprus. At any level – political, economic, social, everything – OK.”

These sentiments were echoed by several others, including a lawyer who said that it would even be possible to change the name on the passport, effectively changing the identity of the applicant.

EU criticism of passport scheme

After Monday’s revelations, the European Commission said in a statement it watched the revelations in disbelief.

“President von der Leyen was clear when saying that European values are not for sale,” the Commission said.

“The Commission has frequently raised its serious concerns about investor citizenship schemes, also directly with the Cypriot authorities. The Commission is currently looking at compliance with EU law of the Cypriot scheme in view of possible infringement proceedings,” it added.

“We are aware of the latest declarations of the government and expect the Cypriot competent authorities to thoroughly look into this case.”

Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld told Al Jazeera the film “fully exposes the ‘citizenship by investment’ schemes for what they really are: a cover operation for bringing criminals and criminal money into the EU.

“Today we have therefore renewed our call on the European Commission to not only take legal action against Cyprus, but submit a legislative proposal banning the practice altogether,” she added.

“If this film is not enough evidence for the need for a legal ban, then what is?”

Her comments were echoed by her colleague Sven Giegold, who said: “It is key that the EU takes over and that this means that the resident programme and the investment programme have to be ended.

“What is so shocking about these pictures is how natural it seems. This was not a one-case accident, it seems structural.

This needs a treaty violation procedure by the European Commission.”

The Cyprus Papers

After The Cyprus Papers, Cyprus defended its programme, saying there had been several mistakes in recent years but tightening laws and checking applicants’ backgrounds were sufficient to stopping criminals obtaining passports.

At least 23 applications had been fast-tracked by the minister of interior, while problematic individuals could apply for a passport with ease through their family members’ citizenship applications.

© 2020 Al Jazeera Media Network

Previous articleAl Jazeera in Cyprus passports ‘gotcha’ video

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Al Jazeera in Cyprus passports ‘gotcha’ video

Editorial -
Cypriot parliament speaker Demetris Syllouris has lashed out at the Al Jazeera network, saying it tried to snare him in an undercover investigation into...
Read more
News

New storm brewing over ‘golden passports’

Kyriacos Kiliaris -
Cyprus Citizenship for Investment Scheme is under scrutiny once more following revelations the cabinet approved the naturalisation of 42 relatives of a Saudi businessman...
Read more
News

Industry seeks benefit from passports scheme

Editorial -
Leading employers believe the controversial Cyprus passport for investment scheme should be maintained, improved and its resources redirected from property deals to funding industry...
Read more

2 COMMENTS

  1. Top marks for sharing this Nigel – and I know it’s already been seen by a substantial number of people working on legal cases in the Republic – which just strengthens our position that corruption is institutionalised in Cyprus like a layer-cake.

    It is shameful on a number of fronts:

    i) It’s taken Al Jazeera to ‘out’ this dodgy scam for exactly what it is – and exactly who is involved. Shame on the BBC, and other European major broadcasters that not ONE of them has had either the backbone or wit to put any effort whatsoever into investigating what’s going on over there. In the case of the BBC – why are we all paying a licence fee for them? I shall soon consider adding ourselves to the large and growing number of people who refuse to give them any more subscriptions. They are increasingly useless.

    ii) The E.U should not be praising Al Jazeera but looking into the mirror as to why they’ve been so asleep at the wheel allowing it to happen in the first place! I worried back in the days when individuals like commissioner Viviane Reding – stated they were ‘satisfied’ Cyprus was managing its affairs properly. Her, (and people like her) should have been doing their jobs a bit better and looking a lot harder!

    iii) Those lovely brokers. Brits. Oh the shame. How many dodgy brokers over the years have been Brits? I look at them – and I’m ashamed to be carrying the same passport. It’s like the old adage – “don’t tell my mum I’m a broker in Cyprus – she thinks I play the piano in a whore-house”. Total loss of moral compass from ‘the Kay twins’. They certainly aren’t the first – and wearingly – I suspect they won’t be the last.

    iv) What now? This is the key observation. Where now Cyprus? Just how much more shame can you handle?

    Time for root and branch reform, and the E.U to step up..

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1013
RUB
0.0110
CNY
0.1262
CHF
0.9307

TOP STORIES

Industry seeks benefit from passports scheme

News Editorial -
Leading employers believe the controversial Cyprus passport for investment scheme should be maintained, improved and its resources redirected from property deals to funding industry...
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020

you're currently offline